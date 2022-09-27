ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Defiance County grand jury indicts 19

A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.

Indicted were:

• Donell Smith Jr., 32, 117 1/2 Main St., for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Both counts also contain firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. Authorities allege that on Sept. 2, at a residence on Defiance’s Madison Street, Smith caused serious physical harm to another, while brandishing a firearm, and also attempted to commit a theft from the victim.

• Brendon Imhoof, 20, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., for three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 9, Dec. 12 and Jan. 1 he photographed a minor, who was not his child, in a state of nudity.

• Zachary Kolbe, 39, Orient, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; Katina Ward, 45, 25046 Watson Road, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and John Sindel, 74, 25046 Watson Road, for two counts of permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony. Kolbe allegedly was found in possession of more than three grams of methamphetamine, which was intended for sale, as well as over a gram of a fentanyl-related compound, and two firearms. Kolbe is also prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony drug conviction. Authorities further allege that Ward was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine while Sindel allegedly allowed his residence to be used for the commission of the aforementioned drug offenses.

• Terrell McKinsey, 23, 1557 S. Clinton St., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 6 he trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Kentner Street to commit criminal damaging. Authorities further allege that by trespassing at the residence, McKinsey also violated the terms of an active protection order.

• Gavin Becher, 31, 620 Henry St., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Sept. 6, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Second Street, he was found in possession of methamphetamine. Authorities further allege that during the stop Becher destroyed evidence, with purpose to impair its availability in an investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.

• Andrew Bender, 23, Hicksville, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 15 he possessed a device containing an unknown liquid meant to be used to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer.

• Matthew Clark, 39, Adrian, Mich., for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 12 on Ohio 66 he failed to comply with a traffic stop and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that spanned multiple counties, including Williams and Fulton counties.

• Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, for robbery, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 25 she committed a theft offense from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, and while fleeing the business, he used or threatened the immediate use of force against an employee at the business.

• Joshua Weber, 29, address unknown, for two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony, and three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 8 on Defiance’s Bunn Drive Weber caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member two times while in a vehicle, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. Authorities further allege that following Weber’s arrest, a protection order was put in place, and he violated its terms by contacting the victim multiple times between Sept. 12-14 while incarcerated at CCNO.

• Jackson Meter, 23, Toledo, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that from Aug. 27-Sept. 10, he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause the alleged victim or victim’s family physical harm and/or mental distress. Authorities further allege that Meter has a history of violence.

• Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 6 she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.

• Whitney Walters, 22, 702 Pierce St., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 2 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Jonathen Wityk, 53, Mark Center, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 23, during a traffic stop on Ohio 249 he was found in possession of methamphetamine. Authorities also allege that on June 7, July 16 and July 28 he trespassed in an unoccupied residence on Hicksville’s Breininger Road and stole property valued at more than $7,500.

• Adam Blatteau, 41, Van Wert, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Emily Ann-Marie Dyson, 28, Wabash, Ind., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 2 on Hicksville’s South Bryan Street he caused serious physical harm to property that is owned, leased, or controlled by a governmental entity.

• Lori Edwards, 38, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Justin Landis, 31, New Haven, Ind., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 2 she stole merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Ohio 66 in Defiance.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Oct. 4 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

The Lima News

Lima man gets 6 years prison for domestic violence

LIMA — A Lima man convicted by a jury of domestic violence against the mother of one of his sons, having weapons under disability and robbery in June was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison Wednesday afternoon. The woman in question was arrested on a perjury charge after the hearing.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
TOLEDO, OH
