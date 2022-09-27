ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Multi-county vehicle pursuit ends in Napoleon

By By TIM REYNOLDS
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

NAPOLEON — A multi-county vehicle pursuit Saturday began in Williams County and ended near here in Henry County.

Gabriel Ross, 33, Bryan, was arrested in Napoleon at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 17 on Saturday at 4 p.m.

According to Lt. Rustin Schack, commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s post, Ross had led troopers on a pursuit that began in Williams County.

“We started the pursuit at U.S. 6 near (Ohio) 66 in Williams County,” said Schack. “When we reached the Henry County line the Henry County sheriff took over.

“We have him for speeding, 81 (miles per hour) in a 55, and fleeing and eluding, which is a third-degree felony,” added Schack. “I think that Henry County has him for other charges as well.”

When he was arrested, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office charged him with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability a third-degree felony; improper display of plates, a misdmeanor; obstructing official police business, a fifth-degree felony; drug abuse, a minor misdemeanor; reckless operation, a misdemeanor; and speeding, a misdemeanor.

Ross was handed over to troopers and he was subsequently taken to CCNO.

Ross appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday and he was given a $15,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance.

Additionally, Ross was given a GPS monitor and ordered to check in weekly, in-person with the court’s probation officer.

He was further ordered to have no weapons and to consume no alcohol or drugs.

Comments / 0

