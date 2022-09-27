Two arrested for kidnapping, burglary on Sunday

NAPOLEON — Two Napoleon men were arrested over the weekend on charges of several charges following an alleged assault incident.

Miguel Garcia Jr., 55, Napoleon and Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, each were arrested at 1088 Dodd St., Napoleon, at 6:47 a.m. Sunday and charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony). They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

According to Napoleon police, the two allegedly entered the house of an individual and asked to be transported to get gas for their vehicle. The situation reportedly turned violent after the individual refused, as Garcia and Rodriguez allegedly assaulted the victim, forcing him to take them to get gas, police noted.

Garcia and Rodriguez appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday and each requested a preliminary hearing on the charges.Garcia’s hearing was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Thursday while Rodriguez’s was set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Both also received court-appointed attorneys and were each given a $25,000 cash bond.