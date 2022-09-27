ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Two arrested for kidnapping, burglary on Sunday

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

NAPOLEON — Two Napoleon men were arrested over the weekend on charges of several charges following an alleged assault incident.

Miguel Garcia Jr., 55, Napoleon and Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, each were arrested at 1088 Dodd St., Napoleon, at 6:47 a.m. Sunday and charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony). They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

According to Napoleon police, the two allegedly entered the house of an individual and asked to be transported to get gas for their vehicle. The situation reportedly turned violent after the individual refused, as Garcia and Rodriguez allegedly assaulted the victim, forcing him to take them to get gas, police noted.

Garcia and Rodriguez appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday and each requested a preliminary hearing on the charges.Garcia’s hearing was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Thursday while Rodriguez’s was set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Both also received court-appointed attorneys and were each given a $25,000 cash bond.

The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree. Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer. Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig. Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Two Teenagers Report Being Assaulted at Park in Kenton

Two teenagers were injured after being assaulted at a park in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Espy Street in reference to the incident. The assaults are said to have happened at Jerry Cross Park on Carrol...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested After a Domestic Incident Monday

A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic incident in Kenton Monday afternoon. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Franklin Street to investigate. The incident involved a domestic argument between a husband and wife. After investigating,...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

Man changes plea to guilty in Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who pleaded not guilty in the Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting in April has changed his plea. Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Dixon originally pleaded not guilty in May.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident

FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
FINDLAY, OH
