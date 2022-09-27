ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Suspect nabbed in vehicle pursuit last week in Defiance

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

A routine traffic stop in Defiance lat week resulted in a pursuit through the city that resulted in one arrested and sent to CCNO.

Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested Thursday after he attempted to elude police during an attempted traffic stop on Kentner Street near Davidson Street.

Coressel was driving a 2005 Buick Century and was stopped for several traffic violations. Upon approaching the vehicle, the initiating officer observed several indicators for impairment of the driver. When asked to step out of the vehicle for a sobriety field test the driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

Coressel fled north from the scene and briefly stopped at Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue. After again failing to comply with the officer Coressel fled a second time and turned south onto Clinton Street. The pursuit came to an end in the 1700 block of Clinton Street.

He was charged with OVI and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Coressel was transported to CCNO.

He has since waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Defiance Municipal Court in the felony and been bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

