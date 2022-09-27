With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).

