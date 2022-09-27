Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Elite Daily
Here's What The Apple Watch 8 Has That The Series 7 Doesn't
There’s one feature Apple doesn’t want you to use. Apple’s Series 8 Watch debuted on Sept. 16, and it comes with a few new features you won’t find in the Apple Watch 7. Check out the new ways you can use Apple Watch with Series 8 to see if an upgrade is in the cards this year.
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra apps Siren & Depth launch on App Store
Apple's Siren and Depth apps for the Apple Watch Ultra have launched ahead of the Watch's shipping on September 23. As well as the hardware differences between the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, there are apps that are specific to the latter. Apple's Siren and Depth apps will doubtlessly come preinstalled on the Apple Watch Ultra, but they are now also in the App Store.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
The Verge
How to unpair an Apple Watch
If you’re lucky enough to be unboxing a new Apple Watch this week, you might be wondering how to disconnect your old one from your iPhone. Unless you plan on using two watches — it’s a thing — you’ll want to unpair it so you can hand it down to a friend or family member or sell it.
CNET
Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Have Huge Discounts Today Only at Woot
Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The biggest downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Arlo Security Cameras, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s most powerful laptops receiving a $400 discount. This leaves the amazing 16-inch MacBook Pro available for $2,099, which has an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage inside. You also get to enjoy a gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p Face Time HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and up to 21 hours of battery life.
The Verge
The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max
Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it releases the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current “Pro Max” branding with “Ultra.” This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TechRadar
Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone
This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
TechRadar
Urbanista Lisbon review
There are some things Urbanista could have done better, but there are also several things it's done right. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds win in fit, mic, battery life, and portability. Plus, they look good enough to eat. Pros. +. Long battery life. +. Impressive mic and call quality. +. Snug...
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold
Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
TechRadar
I wore AirPods Pro 2 to a loud concert – and you should too
A key feature of Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, and one that helps to situate them near the top of our list of the best true wireless earbuds, is the new Adaptive Transparency mode. For the latest AirPods offering, Apple supercharged its Transparency feature to protect users’ ears from construction equipment, blaring car horns, and other sources of everyday urban noise, something it does by tapping the processing capabilities of the new, billion-transistors-strong, H2 chip.
TechRadar
Amazon unveils a Ring security camera with radar, and a new panic button
As part of its September 2022 Amazon event, the retail giant has unveiled three new Ring devices: the Spotlight Cam Pro, the Spotlight Cam Plus, and the Ring Alarm Panic Button (2nd Gen). Ring and its parent company Amazon are behind some of the best home security cameras and best...
TechRadar
Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times
Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
