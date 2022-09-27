ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Daily Mail

Browns star Myles Garrett is released from the hospital after escaping major injury when he flipped his Porsche 'several times trying to avoid an animal on the road'... but his status for Sunday's game vs. Atlanta is unclear

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from a Cleveland-area hospital after he was injured when he flipped his Porsche near the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio. The 26-year-old suffered non-life-threating injuries in the wreck. He and a female passenger were taken the hospital around 3pm on...
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett involved in frightening car accident

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Browns Practice Wednesday

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash. He suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain from this accident. Of course, the main takeaway in this situation is that Garrett avoided any life-threatening injuries. A shoulder sprain isn't a huge concern once you realize his vehicle flipped and sustained a noticeable amount of damage.
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
