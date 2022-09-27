Read full article on original website
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017. Additionally, multiple tickets show Garrett...
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Browns star Myles Garrett is released from the hospital after escaping major injury when he flipped his Porsche 'several times trying to avoid an animal on the road'... but his status for Sunday's game vs. Atlanta is unclear
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from a Cleveland-area hospital after he was injured when he flipped his Porsche near the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio. The 26-year-old suffered non-life-threating injuries in the wreck. He and a female passenger were taken the hospital around 3pm on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Browns star Myles Garrett suffers sprained shoulder, strained biceps in car crash
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident Monday. Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road after practice. He...
NFL defensive end Myles Garrett taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in crash
Myles Garrett and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.
Myles Garrett involved in frightening car accident
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.
Myles Garrett Not At Browns Practice Wednesday
Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash. He suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain from this accident. Of course, the main takeaway in this situation is that Garrett avoided any life-threatening injuries. A shoulder sprain isn't a huge concern once you realize his vehicle flipped and sustained a noticeable amount of damage.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
