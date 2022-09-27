Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Google adds new search features to try to give users the 'vibe' of a city or neighborhood
Google held its third annual Search On event Wednesday, where it launched more image-heavy search result options. Users may see visual stories and short videos from visitors to a city and tips on things to do. Google said users will be able to zoom into a neighborhood and a restaurant to "get a feel for what it might be like."
TechCrunch
Netflix launches game handles for users of its iOS and Android mobile games
The game handles allow Netflix subscribers to create a unique username that can be used across Netflix’s games, including multiplayer titles like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, or in other games which include leaderboards like Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna, for example. Netflix also...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked, sending offensive notifications to users
Fast Company said its Apple News account was hacked. "Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart," it confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
Fast Company hacker sends 2 ‘obscene and racist’ notifications to Apple News users • TechCrunch
With nearly 100 new tales on the positioning because the final Daily Crunch, we’re having a tough time choosing the cream of the crop, however that’s what we dooooo. It’s been an Amazon and Google extravaganza over the previous 24 hours, along with all of the common information tales our crack crew of tech information sleuths have been ferreting out from the underbrush. There shall be no additional ado — let’s do that! — Christine and Haje.
Engadget
'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally
Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. The home security hogging all the awards. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
Gizmodo
'OG App' Says It Can Transport You to the Old Instagram [Update: OG Is No Longer Available in iOS App Store]
Update 9/28/2022, 8:47 a.m. ET: The OG App has been removed from the iOS App store. As of writing, it is still available in Android’s Google Play store. Earlier: Instagram seems to be caught up in an ever-accelerating vortex of app updates, tweaks, new features, and changes. The feed is different now from what it was before—and if you find yourself wistful for an Insta without Reels, incessant sponsored content, and suggested posts, know that you’re not alone.
TechCrunch
Google updates the Play Store to make it easier to find non-phone apps
Among the new features now coming to the Google Play Store phone app is the addition of homepages dedicated to non-phone devices. Google notes that Android users today are in search of apps that can run on their watches, tablets, TVs and even in their cars, which is why it wanted to make those different types of apps more easily found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itsecuritywire.com
Google and Apple Eliminate ‘Scylla’ Mobile Ad Fraud Apps Following 13 Million Downloads
Cybersecurity firm Human has discovered and disrupted a mobile ad fraud campaign involving 89 mobile applications with a total download count of 13 million. The third iteration of Poseidon, a fraud scheme that was first discovered in 2019, is dubbed Scylla. The second iteration of the campaign, Charybdis, was seen...
thefastmode.com
T-Mobile Unveils Secure Wi-Fi Mobile App for Business Customers
T-Mobile announced the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers — yet ANOTHER benefit that T-Mobile is bringing eligible business customers at no extra cost. Secure Wi-Fi, developed by Mobolize, is a set-and-forget app that, when connected to public Wi-Fi, automatically helps protect customers’...
Comments / 0