Update 9/28/2022, 8:47 a.m. ET: The OG App has been removed from the iOS App store. As of writing, it is still available in Android’s Google Play store. Earlier: Instagram seems to be caught up in an ever-accelerating vortex of app updates, tweaks, new features, and changes. The feed is different now from what it was before—and if you find yourself wistful for an Insta without Reels, incessant sponsored content, and suggested posts, know that you’re not alone.

