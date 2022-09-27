ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Netflix launches game handles for users of its iOS and Android mobile games

The game handles allow Netflix subscribers to create a unique username that can be used across Netflix’s games, including multiplayer titles like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, or in other games which include leaderboards like Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna, for example. Netflix also...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Budgeting#Smart Phone#Ios#Penn Mobile#Analytics#Penn Dining#Campus Express#Penn Business Services
daystech.org

Fast Company hacker sends 2 ‘obscene and racist’ notifications to Apple News users • TechCrunch

With nearly 100 new tales on the positioning because the final Daily Crunch, we’re having a tough time choosing the cream of the crop, however that’s what we dooooo. It’s been an Amazon and Google extravaganza over the previous 24 hours, along with all of the common information tales our crack crew of tech information sleuths have been ferreting out from the underbrush. There shall be no additional ado — let’s do that! — Christine and Haje.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally

Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. The home security hogging all the awards. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
INTERNET
Gizmodo

'OG App' Says It Can Transport You to the Old Instagram [Update: OG Is No Longer Available in iOS App Store]

Update 9/28/2022, 8:47 a.m. ET: The OG App has been removed from the iOS App store. As of writing, it is still available in Android’s Google Play store. Earlier: Instagram seems to be caught up in an ever-accelerating vortex of app updates, tweaks, new features, and changes. The feed is different now from what it was before—and if you find yourself wistful for an Insta without Reels, incessant sponsored content, and suggested posts, know that you’re not alone.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google updates the Play Store to make it easier to find non-phone apps

Among the new features now coming to the Google Play Store phone app is the addition of homepages dedicated to non-phone devices. Google notes that Android users today are in search of apps that can run on their watches, tablets, TVs and even in their cars, which is why it wanted to make those different types of apps more easily found.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile Unveils Secure Wi-Fi Mobile App for Business Customers

T-Mobile announced the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers — yet ANOTHER benefit that T-Mobile is bringing eligible business customers at no extra cost. Secure Wi-Fi, developed by Mobolize, is a set-and-forget app that, when connected to public Wi-Fi, automatically helps protect customers’...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy