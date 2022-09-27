ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Collins-Maxwell came up short against Colo-NESO in 8-player District 4 football

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 2 days ago
The Collins-Maxwell football team had trouble on the line of scrimmage in a 58-44 loss at Colo-NESCO Friday in Colo.

The Spartans were outmatched up front on both sides of the ball by the Royals in falling to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in 8-player District 4. Colo-NESCO improved to 2-3 and 1-3 respectively.

"This was a heck of a hard-fought game by both teams," Collins-Maxwell head coach Greg Davis said. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to be as solid from all three phases as we would like to be."

Here is what we learned from Collins-Maxwell's Week 5 loss to the Spartans:

Woes up front prove costly for Spartans

Collins-Maxwell was held to 47 yards rushing Friday night.

The Spartans also had trouble stopping the run. They gave up 358 rushing yards to Colo-NESCO.

Collins-Maxwell ended up with 310 yards of total offense. The Spartans gave up 441.

Jace Huntrods played well in defeat for Collins-Maxwell. Huntrods completed 21 of 31 passes for 252 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and he also ran for 40 yards and two scores.

Cooper Wierson also played well, finishing with 12 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for 25 yards. Dane Beatie had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, Luke Huntrods three for 37 and a score and Josef Dvorak two for 22 and a touchdown plus 32 yards rushing,

On defense Dvorak racked up an impressive 17.5 tackles and Wierson, William Booth and David Fisher each had a sack. Dillion Howerton also recovered a fumble for the Spartans.

Mistakes hurt Collins-Maxwell

Miscues also played a big role in the loss for Collins-Maxwell.

The Spartans lost a fumble and also had an untimely interception. Colo-NESCO also burned them in special teams, with Breckin Clatt returning a kickoff 78 yards for a score.

"We had a couple costly turnovers on offense and some big plays allowed on special teams that really hurt us," Davis said.

Big rivalry game coming up

Collins-Maxwell will host its top rivals this week.

The Spartans will take on unbeaten Baxter (5-0) this Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley.

Despite the loss to Colo-NESCO, Davis is happy with the direction his team is headed.

"There were a lot of good things to build off of (Friday) for the rest of the year," Davis said. "We just need to work on playing a complete game. "

Colo-NESCO 58, Collins-Maxwell 44

Colo-NESCO 14 16 12 16 — 58

Collins-Maxwell 8 12 24 0 — 44

Individual statistical leaders

Rushing: Colo-NESCO — Kaleb Gray 17-168. Collins-Maxwell — Josef Dvorak 9-32.

Passing: Colo-NESCO — Spencer Hansen 5-10-0-91. Collins-Maxwell — Jace Huntrods 21-31-0-252.

Receiving: Colo-NESCO — Clatt 1-50. Collins-Maxwell — Cooper Wierson 12-156.

Tackles: Colo-NESCO — Trenton Beard 13.5. Collins-Maxwell — Josef Dvorak 17.5.

Sacks: Colo-NESCO — Lucas Frohwein 4. Collins-Maxwell — Wierson 1, William Booth 1, David Fisher 1.

Fumble recoveries: Colo-NESCO — Beard 1. Collins-Maxwell — Dillion Howerton 1.

Interceptions: Colo-NESCO — Brighton Clatt 1.

