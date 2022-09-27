(Tenino, WA) In the Evergreen 1A conference league opener for both Montesano and Tenino, the teams had completely different strategies coming into the match. Tenino has relied on their defense for most of the season and countering with quick attacks in their attacking third. Meanwhile, for Montesano they utilized an aggressive defense to give their relentless offense more possession time to wear down opposing defenses. Both methods worked at different points in the match, but it would be Montesano executing a little bit better as they knocked off the Beavers 3-1.

