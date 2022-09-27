Read full article on original website
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Girls Soccer: Lakes shuts out Lincoln in PCL match
(Lakewood, WA) – The Lakes Lady Lancers girls soccer program had a tough start to the season losing their 1st 3 matches, but the Lancers have started to find their mojo as they beat the Lincoln Lady Abes 9-0 on Tuesday night at Harry Lang Stadium. It was the 4th straight match without a loss for Lakes.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS G Soccer: T-Birds remain perfect in Evco 2A with shutout win over Aberdeen
(Tumwater, WA) The Tumwater T-Birds came into their match with a perfect 3-0 league mark and facing an always tough Aberdeen squad who was 3-1 and a big chance to push the EVCO 2A standings into a frenzy. The T-Birds got off to a fast start especially Regan Brewer who...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Girls Soccer: Montesano Stout Defense Lifts Bulldogs to League Opening Win in Tenino
(Tenino, WA) In the Evergreen 1A conference league opener for both Montesano and Tenino, the teams had completely different strategies coming into the match. Tenino has relied on their defense for most of the season and countering with quick attacks in their attacking third. Meanwhile, for Montesano they utilized an aggressive defense to give their relentless offense more possession time to wear down opposing defenses. Both methods worked at different points in the match, but it would be Montesano executing a little bit better as they knocked off the Beavers 3-1.
Comments / 0