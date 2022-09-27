ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nader Alsheikh (‘08): Working hard and playing harder

There have only been a select few Loyolan staff members that ascended to the coveted editor-in-chief position. Most past editors pride themselves on the number of awards they received from various journalism conferences, or the hardcore investigative journalism they were able to conduct. Others, such as Nader Alsheikh (‘08), pride themselves on how much fun they had.
The Do's and Don'ts of Fallapalooza

It's time for the lights, the music, the dancing and the magic that Fallapalooza brings — and, of course, the rules. This year's concert is the perfect opportunity for LMU Lions to let loose and have fun in a safe environment. Let’s talk a little bit about how students can prepare for this Sunday's festivities.
