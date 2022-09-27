ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, WA

Chronicle

Pirates Pull Out Close Sweep at Napavine

NAPAVINE — There were two modes Tuesday night in the gym in Tiger Town — loud and louder — as dueling student sections mixed with two energetic benches to create a never-ending roar only broken up once or twice for the entire match between Adna and Napavine.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Drop League Opener to Bulldogs

Taking on its biggest league rivals of late in its league opener, the Tenino girls soccer team fell behind and couldn’t make a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Montesano Tuesday on the Black Top. The Beavers fell behind, 3-0, before putting together one of their best offensive attacks...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Barrage Wolves in First Half of Win

Carrying the energy of a first minute goal all the way through the end of the first half, the W.F. West girls soccer team picked up a big — and dominant — league victory over Black Hills in Chehalis Tuesday. Daisy Medel played a beautiful cross from Emily...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Finish in Scoreless Draw With LCC

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Centralia College women’s soccer team tied up its rival Lower Columbia, 0-0, Wednesday night in Longview. The Trailblazers were outshot in the loss, but held on strong on the back end to preserve a tie. Blazers coach Clarence Gunderson credited his keeper Maggie...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Rochester Pulls Out Five-Set Thriller at Shelton

Five sets weren’t enough drama for the Rochester volleyball team, which pulled out a high-wire act to down Shelton on the road in extra points in the fifth to take its 2A EvCo matchup with the Highclimbers 15-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-18, 17-15. “There were times they were just everywhere,...
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Keeps Seeing Improvement Against Hoquiam

Seeing some improvement across the board, the Tenino boys golf team battled to a 183-190 decision against Hoquiam Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club in Yelm. The Beavers were led by David Dallaire once again, who shot a 40, one stroke behind the match medalist out of Hoquiam. Jaxsor Gore for Tenino wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Carson Hart shot a 45 for the Beavers. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ethan Baxter (53), Jake Lucero (52) and Preston Snider (51), with the latter two notching PR matches.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Pharmacy Puts Customers First

One of the most common compliments Will and Courtney Quimby receive about Centralia Pharmacy is that when customers call them, someone picks up the phone. “That’s what you get from an independent pharmacy that’s so unique in the pharmacy business,” Will Quimby said. “Our customers aren’t going to wait in line for one hour for us to tell them we don’t have that medication in stock.”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Ennor: 1954-2022

John William Ennor, 68, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakville, Washington, his home of seven years. He was born April 5, 1954, to John Trehane Ennor and Ruth Leona Erickson in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. He also resided in Alaska. John earned a bachelor of science degree in fisheries and wildlife biology in 1976.
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup This Week

Over the years, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has grown and changed, but organizer Cathy Murphy said members of the Onalaska Alliance have always had one goal in mind when it comes to their local event. “My metric for success is that people come back,” Murphy said. “We have visitors...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Winlock School District Kicks Off the School Year With a New Calendar

Editor’s Note: The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction originally published this story in mid-September. We’ll publish updates from the office throughout the school year. With back-to-school season in full swing, students, educators and families across Washington are embarking on a new year of learning, buying school...
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

WSECU Chehalis Branch Opens in New Building, Adds Features

The Chehalis branch of the Washington State Employee Credit Union (WSECU) has moved to a new location where members can enjoy a “larger, more feature-rich space,” according to a news release. On Monday, the branch opened its new location at 1725 NW Louisiana Ave., Chehalis, just off of...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother

A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA

