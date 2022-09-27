Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Preview Capsules: A No. 1 Comes to Town, and Another Goes Far, Far Away
Would you perhaps be interested in multiple matchups that will help establish the various pecking orders in Lewis and Thurston Counties and make the emerging playoff picture all the clearer? Well, then do I have a slate of games for you. To the matchups:. THURSDAY. Winlock at Sound Christian (In...
Chronicle
Pirates Pull Out Close Sweep at Napavine
NAPAVINE — There were two modes Tuesday night in the gym in Tiger Town — loud and louder — as dueling student sections mixed with two energetic benches to create a never-ending roar only broken up once or twice for the entire match between Adna and Napavine.
Chronicle
Beavers Drop League Opener to Bulldogs
Taking on its biggest league rivals of late in its league opener, the Tenino girls soccer team fell behind and couldn’t make a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Montesano Tuesday on the Black Top. The Beavers fell behind, 3-0, before putting together one of their best offensive attacks...
Chronicle
Bearcats Barrage Wolves in First Half of Win
Carrying the energy of a first minute goal all the way through the end of the first half, the W.F. West girls soccer team picked up a big — and dominant — league victory over Black Hills in Chehalis Tuesday. Daisy Medel played a beautiful cross from Emily...
Chronicle
Blazers Finish in Scoreless Draw With LCC
Riding a two-game losing streak, the Centralia College women’s soccer team tied up its rival Lower Columbia, 0-0, Wednesday night in Longview. The Trailblazers were outshot in the loss, but held on strong on the back end to preserve a tie. Blazers coach Clarence Gunderson credited his keeper Maggie...
Chronicle
Rochester Pulls Out Five-Set Thriller at Shelton
Five sets weren’t enough drama for the Rochester volleyball team, which pulled out a high-wire act to down Shelton on the road in extra points in the fifth to take its 2A EvCo matchup with the Highclimbers 15-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-18, 17-15. “There were times they were just everywhere,...
Chronicle
Tenino Keeps Seeing Improvement Against Hoquiam
Seeing some improvement across the board, the Tenino boys golf team battled to a 183-190 decision against Hoquiam Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club in Yelm. The Beavers were led by David Dallaire once again, who shot a 40, one stroke behind the match medalist out of Hoquiam. Jaxsor Gore for Tenino wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Carson Hart shot a 45 for the Beavers. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ethan Baxter (53), Jake Lucero (52) and Preston Snider (51), with the latter two notching PR matches.
Chronicle
Longtime Official Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Thurston County Football Game
Longtime South Sound official Mike Kain died on Saturday, Sept. 24, after he suffered a heart attack while officiating a football matchup between Yelm and River Ridge the prior night. Kain served as a referee and as the president of the South Sound Football Officials Association. Toward the end of...
Chronicle
Centralia Pharmacy Puts Customers First
One of the most common compliments Will and Courtney Quimby receive about Centralia Pharmacy is that when customers call them, someone picks up the phone. “That’s what you get from an independent pharmacy that’s so unique in the pharmacy business,” Will Quimby said. “Our customers aren’t going to wait in line for one hour for us to tell them we don’t have that medication in stock.”
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Ennor: 1954-2022
John William Ennor, 68, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakville, Washington, his home of seven years. He was born April 5, 1954, to John Trehane Ennor and Ruth Leona Erickson in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972. He also resided in Alaska. John earned a bachelor of science degree in fisheries and wildlife biology in 1976.
Chronicle
Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup This Week
Over the years, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has grown and changed, but organizer Cathy Murphy said members of the Onalaska Alliance have always had one goal in mind when it comes to their local event. “My metric for success is that people come back,” Murphy said. “We have visitors...
Chronicle
Northbound Interstate 5 Will Close at Exit 60 Overnight on Wednesday and Thursday Nights for Demolition of Damaged Overpass
Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed at Exit 60 near Toledo for two nights this week — Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29 — for crews to demolish the northbound section of the state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road overpass that was damaged by an oversized logging truck last week.
Chronicle
Meet the Armed Man Who Has Been Standing Guard Outside Thurston County Schools
Meet Anthony Triplett Jr. He’s 31, he lives near Lacey and he’s a nine-year Army veteran with two children enrolled in North Thurston Public Schools’ Evergreen Forest Elementary and Nisqually Middle School. He has worked in federal security, he says, and he followed that by forming a...
Chronicle
Winlock School District Kicks Off the School Year With a New Calendar
Editor’s Note: The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction originally published this story in mid-September. We’ll publish updates from the office throughout the school year. With back-to-school season in full swing, students, educators and families across Washington are embarking on a new year of learning, buying school...
Chronicle
State Salmon Recovery Board Awards Nearly $2.8M to Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor County Projects
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) announced in a news release on Monday the approval of almost $76 million in grants to help recover salmon populations around the state. Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor county projects will be receiving a total of $2,791,766 in grant funding. The amount...
Chronicle
Sirens: Kittens in a Cage; Woman Has Difficult Time Getting Our of Bush; Vehicle vs. Bicycle; DUI Arrests
• A case of shoplifting was reported in the 1700 block of North National Avenue at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 23. • A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 23. • A third-degree theft reported in the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
Chronicle
Delays Expected on I-5 in South Thurston County for Repairs Wednesday and Thursday
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued a news release this week stating that asphalt repair is set to start on Wednesday on Interstate 5 from mileposts 85 to 93 in South Thurston County. Work will start at 8 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday...
Chronicle
WSECU Chehalis Branch Opens in New Building, Adds Features
The Chehalis branch of the Washington State Employee Credit Union (WSECU) has moved to a new location where members can enjoy a “larger, more feature-rich space,” according to a news release. On Monday, the branch opened its new location at 1725 NW Louisiana Ave., Chehalis, just off of...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
