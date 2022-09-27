ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
OKEMOS, MI
SDSU Collegian

Student tailgating back for another home game

Student tailgating is back at home football games for the first time since 2020, thanks to an increase in reserved funds from the Students’ Association. The Students’ Association had $29,000 left over from the previous school year, which was put into reserved funds, said Trinity Peterson, member of the finance committee. That money is now being put toward student tailgating.
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy