Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
SDSU Collegian
Student tailgating back for another home game
Student tailgating is back at home football games for the first time since 2020, thanks to an increase in reserved funds from the Students’ Association. The Students’ Association had $29,000 left over from the previous school year, which was put into reserved funds, said Trinity Peterson, member of the finance committee. That money is now being put toward student tailgating.
WWMTCw
District kicks middle school students off Comstock youth football teams midseason
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Four middle school football players were kicked off their teams in Comstock on Monday. The district sent out an email notifying families they wouldn't be allowed to continue participating in Comstock’s youth football program. “I made team captain and I’m just really heartbroken that I...
athleticbusiness.com
Facility Friday: Wichita State Stadium Upgrade, HS and Middle School Athletic Complexes
Changes are coming to the north side of Wichita State University’s campus after the Kansas Board of Regents approved a $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. With the board of regent’s approval, WSU will move forward with designing, planning and fundraising before the project begins. Wichita State...
