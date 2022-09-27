Read full article on original website
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Here's what would happen if King Charles III stepped down and handed the throne to Prince William
The last time a British monarch abdicated, it sparked a constitutional crisis in the UK, but it also led to the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
U.K.・
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales for First Time as Prince and Princess of Wales
Wales is welcoming its new Prince and Princess. Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the country for the first time with their new titles on Tuesday to see some of the causes close to their hearts. They began in Anglesey, in the northwest of Wales, where they lived together as...
BBC
Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure
A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Ten things we learned about Scotland's ferry fiasco
The decision to build two CalMac ferries at the Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow has led to years of controversy. A BBC Disclosure documentary has shed new light on the saga. Here are 10 key things that we learned during the investigation. 1: Jim McColl was already looking at buying...
A Scottish woman is selling a Rapunzel-style tower in the woods with no water or electricity for $91,000, and she said it's ideal for anyone who wants to live off the grid
Binn Hill Tower in Perthshire, Scotland, is on the market for $91,000. The property's owner, Vicki Galligan, said the tower has no running water or electricity. She said it would be the ideal home for anyone who desires eco-friendly and off-grid living.
Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute
Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
Ben Roberts-Smith attends the Queen's funeral after Australia's most decorated soldier had to fly commercial to London rather than on Anthony Albanese's VIP jet
Afghan war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith is among the crowd attending the Queen's funeral in London after he flew commercial rather than accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his VIP jet. The 43-year-old won the Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan and killing three insurgents...
BBC
UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6
The UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
Time Out Global
Revealed: the most brilliantly colourful streets in the UK
Walking down a dark, grey street every morning is pretty uninspiring. Sadly, that’s just how most places look these days. But whether it’s the technicolour Neal’s Yard in London or Bristol’s Cliftonwood Terrace, there are a bunch of brilliantly colourful streets across the UK that you can visit. But which one is the most vibrant of all?
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
