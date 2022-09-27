ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
The Guardian

Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture

Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
TRAVEL
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
BBC

Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure

A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
BUSINESS
BBC

Ten things we learned about Scotland's ferry fiasco

The decision to build two CalMac ferries at the Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow has led to years of controversy. A BBC Disclosure documentary has shed new light on the saga. Here are 10 key things that we learned during the investigation. 1: Jim McColl was already looking at buying...
WORLD
The Independent

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Ben Roberts-Smith attends the Queen's funeral after Australia's most decorated soldier had to fly commercial to London rather than on Anthony Albanese's VIP jet

Afghan war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith is among the crowd attending the Queen's funeral in London after he flew commercial rather than accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his VIP jet. The 43-year-old won the Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan and killing three insurgents...
MILITARY
BBC

UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6

T﻿he UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
MILITARY
Time Out Global

Revealed: the most brilliantly colourful streets in the UK

Walking down a dark, grey street every morning is pretty uninspiring. Sadly, that’s just how most places look these days. But whether it’s the technicolour Neal’s Yard in London or Bristol’s Cliftonwood Terrace, there are a bunch of brilliantly colourful streets across the UK that you can visit. But which one is the most vibrant of all?
TRAVEL
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
ACCIDENTS

