New look: Baylor WBB hopes to bring versatility, cohesion in 2022
When Nicki Collen was hired as the Baylor women’s basketball head coach, she inherited a squad that had just watched Kim Mulkey, its former coach, leave for LSU. Left with only nine players for the 2021 season, Collen made it work, as she continued an 11-year streak of regular season Big 12 championships.
Men’s basketball set on recapturing national title in upcoming season
Baylor men’s basketball has its sights set on a Final Four appearance heading into the next season. The 2021 national champions have set the bar high coming off of back-to-back Big 12 championships. The team is looking to build on that success and get back to the big stage in March.
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
Must-knows for meet days: an equestrian guide
As No. 7 Baylor equestrian begins its season on Thursday, now is the time to brush up on your riding knowledge and the logistics of each meet day. There are many different riding styles within the equestrian sport, however during National Collegiate Equestrian Association and NCAA competitions, riders compete in the jumping seat and western disciplines.
Abandoned yet restructured: J.M Dawson Institute commits to church-state studies
Inside the office of Dr. Elizabeth Flowers in Tidwell Bible Building is the J.M Dawson Institute of Church-State Studies — an institute that no longer takes the form of a physical building. Flowers, associate professor of religion, currently serves as its director. Established by Baylor in 1957, the Dawson...
First of her kind: School of Music welcomes new postdoctoral fellow
Tucked away on the ground floor of Waco Hall is the office of Baylor’s first postdoctoral fellow of church music and digital humanities. Dr. Shannan Baker, who has a doctoral degree in church music from Baylor, began the position in July. As a postdoctoral fellow, Baker’s job is to...
Beto O’Rourke rallies Baylor students, Waco community to vote in November
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped in Waco Wednesday to speak on gun control, reproductive rights and immigration to Baylor students and the Waco community. O’Rourke spoke to a packed crowd of about 300 — mixed with supporters and protestors — at Freight Icehouse and Yardbar as a part...
Giggle and gather: Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club arrives to Baylor
Fifty students have shown interest in learning more about the giggles of the new Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club at Baylor. After being chartered in the spring, the student organization plans to begin its meetings in November. The club’s goal, besides rehearsing and performing stand-up and sketch comedy, is to...
