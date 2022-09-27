Read full article on original website
SLOW & STEADY: Earl the Turtle, Prized Jewel of Racy D’lenes Coffee Lounge
An OG of downtown Eau Claire, Racy D’lenes Coffee Lounge is arguably best known for its atmosphere, but true regulars are likely to think of Earl first and foremost. Yes, Earl the turtle, who has taken up residence in the coffee shop since about 2015, is now as part of the Racy’s draw as the lived brick walls and 90s-era blue-tiled countertop and vintage seating.
MONSTER MASH: Chippewa Valley Halloween Events You Just Can’t Miss
The Lismore in Eau Claire • Oct. 29 • 10am-11pm. Witch, please! This all-day event has three parts: the Metaphysical Fair, Buffet Dinner, and the Evening Ball. For just $5, you can join the family-friendly Metaphysical Fair where there will be multiple vendors, including energy healers, mediums, and others. The fair goes from 10am-4pm. The Evening Ball will be 8-11pm and is $50 to attend. There will be a DJ, dancing, a cash bar, and a spooky photo booth. Witchy costumes are encouraged! For all of that and more, you can purchase the all-day ticket for $125. Along with admission to the fair and the ball, there will be a buffet dinner, Samhain ritual, and drag performances by popular local drag queens including Khloe Wold, Taylor Ashton, Amber Hudson, and more! For more info, go to shamwitch.com.
HELLO, WISCONSIN: Chippewa Valley YMCA Welcoming New CEO
If you ask Derek White, the new CEO of the Chippewa Valley YMCA, why he and his troupe – wife Rachel and their four kids – decided to accept the position and make the move from Maryland to our slice of Wisconsin, his initial response is swift and accompanied by a smile. “The Chippewa Valley (is) beautiful.”
Startup 48 Offers Prizes for Biz Ideas
The registration deadline is coming soon for Startup 48, an annual event that invites entrepreneurs to take part in a 48-hour sprint to kick-start their businesses. Now back for its sixth year, Startup 48 will be Oct. 14-16 at WIN Technology, 4955 Bullis Farm Drive, Eau Claire. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 5. Startup 48 is all about bringing entrepreneurial people together to experience the rush of launching a business in a short amount of time.
