The Lismore in Eau Claire • Oct. 29 • 10am-11pm. Witch, please! This all-day event has three parts: the Metaphysical Fair, Buffet Dinner, and the Evening Ball. For just $5, you can join the family-friendly Metaphysical Fair where there will be multiple vendors, including energy healers, mediums, and others. The fair goes from 10am-4pm. The Evening Ball will be 8-11pm and is $50 to attend. There will be a DJ, dancing, a cash bar, and a spooky photo booth. Witchy costumes are encouraged! For all of that and more, you can purchase the all-day ticket for $125. Along with admission to the fair and the ball, there will be a buffet dinner, Samhain ritual, and drag performances by popular local drag queens including Khloe Wold, Taylor Ashton, Amber Hudson, and more! For more info, go to shamwitch.com.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO