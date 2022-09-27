Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (18) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 5
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date September 28, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff
Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Olympian Chaunte Lowe provides words of hope at 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon
Just before the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Alliance hosted its 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon Wednesday at Hilton College Station where hundreds of Brazos Valley women heard from U.S. Olympic track and field medalist Chaunte Lowe, a breast cancer survivor. “We don’t get to choose the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M President Banks shares vision of transformational education
Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the university. New initiatives for students and programs at A&M’s main campus in College Station and at other university system campuses and locations across the state and nation will be used to accomplish this vision, she noted. Banks shared these ideas and initiatives with a crowd of several hundred people in her state of the university address Wednesday afternoon at the Bush School’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief
Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Hog Huntin" | S9 EP4
It's that time of year again, as Texas A&M hit the road for the annual trip to Arlington to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Ags were looking to take down the top-10 ranked Hogs and get back to their winning ways in AT&T Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro
The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets
WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest
Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting
Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff. The MSC will be a polling location...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Union Pacific postpones work at Rock Prairie/Wellborn railroad crossing
UPDATE: Union Pacific Railroad will not begin previously scheduled work to install new railroad tracks on Tuesday at the crossing at Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road due to unforeseen circumstances. The road will not be closed and the work will be rescheduled, according to officials at the city of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team
The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men finish fourth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets
Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different. But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee
The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn visits with the media after the Aggies' weekend split with Tennessee. (September 26, 2022)
