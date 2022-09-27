ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 5

The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date September 28, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff

Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
NAVASOTA, TX
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M President Banks shares vision of transformational education

Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the university. New initiatives for students and programs at A&M’s main campus in College Station and at other university system campuses and locations across the state and nation will be used to accomplish this vision, she noted. Banks shared these ideas and initiatives with a crowd of several hundred people in her state of the university address Wednesday afternoon at the Bush School’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief

Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
NAVASOTA, TX
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Hog Huntin" | S9 EP4

It's that time of year again, as Texas A&M hit the road for the annual trip to Arlington to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Ags were looking to take down the top-10 ranked Hogs and get back to their winning ways in AT&T Stadium.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro

The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
BRENHAM, TX
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets

WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
WACO, TX
No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest

Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Union Pacific postpones work at Rock Prairie/Wellborn railroad crossing

UPDATE: Union Pacific Railroad will not begin previously scheduled work to install new railroad tracks on Tuesday at the crossing at Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road due to unforeseen circumstances. The road will not be closed and the work will be rescheduled, according to officials at the city of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team

The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M men finish fourth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

