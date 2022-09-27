Read full article on original website
Long-Time BSU Professor Dr. Art Lee Dies at 91
A long-time Bemidji State University professor and author of a book considered the definitive history of BSU has died at the age of 91. According to his obituary, Dr. Arthur O. “Art” Lee passed away on Saturday, September 24th while surrounded by his family. Lee was a BSU...
Northwoods Adventure: Hackensack Carves Up Fun at 18th Annual Chainsaw Event
Over the weekend, the city of Hackensack was filled with the sound of buzzing chainsaws, the smell of freshly chopped wood, and, of course, the sights of beautifully crafted wood carvings. All of this was in honor of Hackensack’s 18th annual Chainsaw Event. The weekend saw 12 carvers from...
Construction on Bemidji Veterans Home Now 45% Complete
Construction on the new Bemidji veterans home is now 45% complete. The Department of Veterans Affairs says construction continues to remain on schedule, and it’s anticipated the new veterans home will open for use in the middle of next year. Prospective residents began submitting admission applications on September 15th, and officials say they have received more than 70 applications as of September 20th.
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)
Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
