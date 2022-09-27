ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

Long-Time BSU Professor Dr. Art Lee Dies at 91

A long-time Bemidji State University professor and author of a book considered the definitive history of BSU has died at the age of 91. According to his obituary, Dr. Arthur O. “Art” Lee passed away on Saturday, September 24th while surrounded by his family. Lee was a BSU...
lptv.org

Construction on Bemidji Veterans Home Now 45% Complete

Construction on the new Bemidji veterans home is now 45% complete. The Department of Veterans Affairs says construction continues to remain on schedule, and it’s anticipated the new veterans home will open for use in the middle of next year. Prospective residents began submitting admission applications on September 15th, and officials say they have received more than 70 applications as of September 20th.
KFIL Radio

Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)

Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
