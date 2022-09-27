Read full article on original website
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th. E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford...
Vegas 7, Colorado 1
Vegas241—7 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Whitecloud, Cormier), 0:53. 2, Vegas, Quinney 1, 10:26. Penalties_Meyers, COL (Hooking), 2:42. Second Period_3, Vegas, Amadio 1 (Karlsson, Whitecloud), 2:05. 4, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Pachal, Whitecloud), 9:06. 5, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Cotter), 13:30. 6, Vegas, Korczak 1 (Kolesar, Quinney), 19:07. Penalties_Maltsev, COL (Holding Stick), 0:43; Cotter, LV (Interference), 0:57; Kolesar, LV (Hooking), 16:06.
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. 1-ran for Nola in the 8th. E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs_Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S_Kim.
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
San Jose311—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties_Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins,...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .319; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .302; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .288; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 112; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota...
National League Glance
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m. Friday's Games. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1). Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd. WP_Hjelle. Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May. T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Toronto111—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Giordano, Murray), 6:53. Second Period_2, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Kerfoot, Steeves), 19:15 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Abruzzese 1 (Nylander, Malgin), 16:34 (pp). Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-8-11_27. Toronto 11-10-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Toronto 2 of 4. Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 0-0-0 (15 shots-14 saves), Montreal,...
Tori Belle Cosmetics Cover Model Contest!
SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), Tori Belle Cosmetics is searching for the next bold, brave and confident model to grace the front cover of their magazine and other digital platforms totaling an audience of over 2.5 million per month and a prize package valued at $500.
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Second Period_1, Washington, Brown 1 (Nardella), 4:23. 2, Washington, D.Strome 1 (Johansson, Nardella), 7:42 (pp). Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Tippett), 3:44. 4, Washington, D.Strome 2 (Brown), 16:20. Shots on Goal_Washington 5-10-12_27. Philadelphia 7-6-8_21. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1. Goalies_Washington, Lindgren 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Washington,...
Arizona 5, Houston 2
A-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th. E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
