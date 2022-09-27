ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Porterville Recorder

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th. E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford...
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. 1-ran for Nola in the 8th. E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs_Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S_Kim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

San Jose311—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Bonino, Kunin), 0:17. 2, San Jose, Reedy 1 (Gadjovich, Robins), 1:56. 3, Anaheim, Drew 1 (Gaucher, Kirkland), 12:16. 4, San Jose, Gushchin 1 (Veronneau), 17:46. Penalties_Guryev, SJ (Holding), 8:24; Lopina, ANA (High Sticking), 19:09. Second Period_5, San Jose, Gadjovich 1 (Robins,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .320; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .298; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .287; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 113; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1). Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd. WP_Hjelle. Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May. T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 27, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Colt Conrad, Daniel D'Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau and Alex Swetlikoff; defensemen Connor Corcoran and Peter DiLiberatore; and goaltenders Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 3, Calgary 0

Seattle021—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Poturalski, SEA (Tripping), 6:58; Jones, CGY (Hooking), 12:10. Second Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Dunn), 12:30. 2, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Olofsson, McCann), 17:01 (sh). Penalties_Poturalski, SEA (Tripping), 3:33; Ruzicka, CGY (Tripping), 5:16; Kuznetsov, CGY (Tripping), 8:03; Dunn, SEA (Holding), 15:03; Gourde, SEA (Cross Checking), 18:32. Third Period_3,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Second Period_1, Washington, Brown 1 (Nardella), 4:23. 2, Washington, D.Strome 1 (Johansson, Nardella), 7:42 (pp). Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Tippett), 3:44. 4, Washington, D.Strome 2 (Brown), 16:20. Shots on Goal_Washington 5-10-12_27. Philadelphia 7-6-8_21. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1. Goalies_Washington, Lindgren 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Washington,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Back with Wild, Fleury welcomes big workload as clear No. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With his ever-present smile, tireless approach and long list of accomplishments in the net, Marc-Andre Fleury has always embraced a heavy workload. The Minnesota Wild sure haven’t shied away from leaning hard on their new – and 37-year-old – goalie. After arriving in a deadline-day trade in March and re-signing with the Wild in July, the guy everyone calls “Flower” is still fully abloom as he begins his 19th season in the NHL.
SAINT PAUL, MN

