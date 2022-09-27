ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire

BOVEY, Minn. — The former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey caught fire on Sunday, according to the Northland FireWire. The FireWire says that the building was already swallowed by smoke and flames by the time the fire department was called out, adding that parts of structure have fallen. There...
BOVEY, MN
WDIO-TV

Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder

St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy