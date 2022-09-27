Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Hackensack Carves Up Fun at 18th Annual Chainsaw Event
Over the weekend, the city of Hackensack was filled with the sound of buzzing chainsaws, the smell of freshly chopped wood, and, of course, the sights of beautifully crafted wood carvings. All of this was in honor of Hackensack’s 18th annual Chainsaw Event. The weekend saw 12 carvers from...
lptv.org
Students Learn About Local Job Opportunities at Aitkin High School Career Fair
Jobs, Empowerment, Training (JET) held a career fair last week that brought a wide range of opportunities for students at Aitkin High School. Students were able to test out simulators and construction machines and talk with the SWAT and K9 units from Mille Lacs County. JET is dedicated to seeing...
FOX 21 Online
Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire
BOVEY, Minn. — The former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey caught fire on Sunday, according to the Northland FireWire. The FireWire says that the building was already swallowed by smoke and flames by the time the fire department was called out, adding that parts of structure have fallen. There...
WDIO-TV
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
Comments / 0