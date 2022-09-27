ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Signs Executive Order to Fight the Spread of Avian Influenza

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order to help fight the spread of avian influenza in the state. According to the press release, on September 28th, Walz signed Executive Order 22-21 which waives trucking regulations. The order states restriction of certain hours for service equipment would possibly hinder the transportation of important commodities used in emergency response efforts by poultry growers, industry associations and animal health experts. Emergency equipment and supplies for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) as defined in the order include: poultry feed trucks, poultry load-out trailers, poultry feed, materials used exclusively for the composting process of animals that have been depopulated due to HPAI, live poultry, and animal carcasses.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant. But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that's not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
AM 1390 KRFO

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Rice#Climate#Harvests#Invasive Species#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Lakeland News
boreal.org

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
COOK COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AM 1390 KRFO

These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota

This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued

A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
mprnews.org

Voter guide: See Minnesota Attorney General candidates' stances

The two candidates running for Minnesota Attorney General have prioritized vastly different issues in the 2022 race. They can’t even agree on the mission of the Office. Incumbent Keith Ellison, 59, is highlighting abortion rights to Minnesota voters while his Republican opponent Jim Schultz, 37, counters that the election is about reducing crime across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy