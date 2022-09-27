Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Signs Executive Order to Fight the Spread of Avian Influenza
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order to help fight the spread of avian influenza in the state. According to the press release, on September 28th, Walz signed Executive Order 22-21 which waives trucking regulations. The order states restriction of certain hours for service equipment would possibly hinder the transportation of important commodities used in emergency response efforts by poultry growers, industry associations and animal health experts. Emergency equipment and supplies for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) as defined in the order include: poultry feed trucks, poultry load-out trailers, poultry feed, materials used exclusively for the composting process of animals that have been depopulated due to HPAI, live poultry, and animal carcasses.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
mprnews.org
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant. But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that's not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
boreal.org
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
KIMT
Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
mprnews.org
Coldest night in five months: Frost advisories, freeze warnings in effect
Get ready for the coldest night in five months, Minnesota. Temperatures Wednesday morning will fall into the 20s up north, and 30s across most all of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities inner urban core is likely to drop to around 37 to 39 degrees early Wednesday. The last time...
These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota
This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
mprnews.org
Voter guide: See Minnesota Attorney General candidates' stances
The two candidates running for Minnesota Attorney General have prioritized vastly different issues in the 2022 race. They can’t even agree on the mission of the Office. Incumbent Keith Ellison, 59, is highlighting abortion rights to Minnesota voters while his Republican opponent Jim Schultz, 37, counters that the election is about reducing crime across the state.
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
fox9.com
Hurricane Ian: Minnesota natives in Florida prepare to ride out storm
(FOX 9) - With Minnesota's harsh winters, it's no surprise Florida is a popular place for Minnesotans to vacation, retire in, and move to. Those who traded the North Star State for the Sunshine State spoke with FOX 9 about how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. John and Mary Robinson...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
