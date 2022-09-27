Read full article on original website
sunny95.com
“Operation Unity” nets arrests, drug and weapons seizures
COLUMBUS – Police made 32 arrests and seized illegal weapons and drugs during an overnight sweep in two Columbus neighborhoods Friday night. More than 30 people were arrested, 15 illegal guns were recovered, and more than $44,000 worth of drugs were seized during the sixth “Operation Unity” crackdown, aimed at rounding up violent offenders, recovering firearms, and confiscating illegal narcotics, police said.
13abc.com
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
Scammers spoof deputy’s phone number to bilk residents: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
A woman, 38, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Geauga County sheriff’s deputy and demanding a payment of $5,000 through Apple Pay and gift cards. She sent the payments before contacting Bainbridge Township police Sept. 22. Officers are attempting to recover her money. Police Chief...
Ex-Knox County sheriff’s deputy, wife charged with stealing $450,000 from elderly woman
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Knox County law enforcement officer and his wife have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease. In a statement released Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said Danial and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, have been charged with one count each […]
Columbus police seize $45,000 of suspected drugs in Short North, Driving Park operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend. In response to violent crime trends […]
32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week. The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of...
Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV. It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. The...
WHIO Dayton
Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft
XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man on outstanding warrants, according to a post on its Facebook page. 48-year-old Ricky Taylor has a history of receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft, including catalytic converter theft.
Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
Former bookkeeper sent to prison for stealing from Ohio domestic violence shelter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A former bookkeeper who stole thousands of dollars from a domestic violence shelter to spend on trips, clothes, food and other personal items, leading to the shelter’s financial collapse and closure, was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison. Jaime Cardinal, 46, of Washington Court...
Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
13abc.com
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
City attorney to seek contempt against bar, property owner following deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office says it will ask a judge to hold a bar and property owner in contempt following a weekend shooting the killed a 30-year-old woman. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning at the Queen of Hearts Pub off East...
sciotopost.com
A Second Theft at Circleville Walmart Ended with Another Felony Arrest
CIRCLEVILLE – The local Walmart was busy on Monday dealing with theft. After the first theft ended in a high-speed chase across half of the county, the second one ended by arresting someone who had a few warrants. Around 4:35 pm Walmart called the Sheriff’s department again after a...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
New Franklin County jail expected to house inmates starting in December
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The new $360 million Franklin County jail in west Columbus is considered state of the art in the world of corrections, but it will likely not house any inmates until December. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are partly...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Weaker concealed carry laws linked to increase in gun crimes, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Weakened concealed carry laws are associated with an estimated 9.5% increase in rates of criminal assaults with firearms, according to research published last week. That relationship is most pronounced in places that allow people convicted of violent misdemeanor crimes to carry a concealed firearm. Those states...
Ex-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo scores legal win as appeals court overturns order to seize $8 million in assets
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A state appeals court panel Tuesday overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets from Sam Randazzo, handing a legal win to the former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo, whom...
Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
