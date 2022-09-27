Read full article on original website
Wichita City Council looks at proposals to help suspended drivers, homeless
There are about 227 thousand suspended drivers in Kansas, 25 percent of those are in Sedgwick County. Driving privileges can be suspended for things like DUI and failure to pay child support or back taxes.
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Sedgwick County Zoo’s American Cream Draft Horse dies
The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) announced the death of Shasta, the zoo's American Cream Draft Horse, on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Sedgwick County prepares to end COVID-19 vaccine incentive clinics
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since updated COVID-19 booster shots arrived in Sedgwick County two weeks ago, the county has administered more than 500 doses. For those looking to take advantage of monetary incentives for COVID vaccinations, time is running out in Sedgwick County. Sedgwick County hosted an inventive clinic Monday...
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility on Monday. It comes after 12 NEWS sent an open records request for information on the concerns. Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the concerns date back to...
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
The mural in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita had been scheduled to be demolished Monday.
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Attorney General's office announces local grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson organizations have been awarded more than $140,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Wednesday. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. · BrightHouse, Inc., $65,912 to provide a secure and controlled environment...
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita. McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
Former Wichita Cargill employee sentenced to prison, ordered to pay back $33.7 million
He was employed by Cargill from 2009 to 2016.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
South Wichita house fire causes tens of thousands dollars worth of damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in south Wichita caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages. The house fire broke out before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of S. Madison Ave. According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Dunham, upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from the […]
No probation for Wichita gamer involved in deadly swatting; judge orders prison instead
Shane Gaskill has asked that he be imprisoned at a penitentiary close to his family in Kansas so they can visit, court records show.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
2nd Chance offers recovering addicts a new beginning
2nd Chance New Beginnings in El Dorado is changing lives.
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early
