Butler County, KS

Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Sedgwick County prepares to end COVID-19 vaccine incentive clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since updated COVID-19 booster shots arrived in Sedgwick County two weeks ago, the county has administered more than 500 doses. For those looking to take advantage of monetary incentives for COVID vaccinations, time is running out in Sedgwick County. Sedgwick County hosted an inventive clinic Monday...
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility on Monday. It comes after 12 NEWS sent an open records request for information on the concerns. Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the concerns date back to...
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas family who recently moved to Florida is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Attorney General's office announces local grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson organizations have been awarded more than $140,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Wednesday. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. · BrightHouse, Inc., $65,912 to provide a secure and controlled environment...
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita. McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
Doctors encourage getting flu shot early

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots early this year.
WICHITA, KS

