Chevy Chase Village, MD

Bryan Jefferson
1d ago

I guess she her religion got lost with her appointment. But all those languages you speak and all that "love thy neighbor " talk took you back why you thought you were call the N word.

Rosa Elsie Hammond
1d ago

And all, in the name of the Lord! Us Christians, have to live by the Word. One of the most important things for us, is to learn to have self control. Obviously this lady forgot who she was and allowed her anger to take over forgetting all she has preached all her life. IJS!

James Michael
1d ago

Another angry silverback. She was a Baltimore School Teacher and Principal until she dove into the religion gig. I highly doubt this woman speaks Vietnamese so she’s a lier too. Mistakes happen. How you respond to them tell you a lot about your personality. It wasn’t a critical doctor visit, it was her freakin nails. Express your displeasure, remake the appt or go somewhere else. Going into a racial tirade isn’t appropriate for this level mistake. Es

