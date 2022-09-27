Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
Sidney Daily News
Country Concert 23 headliners announced
FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans. The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Fall fun around the area
Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun. Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started?...
Exclusive interview: Dayton actor makes primetime TV
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley actor is making the big screen this evening as a co-star in NBC’s Chicago P.D. On Wednesday, September 28, actor scOtt summitt (yes that is how his name is spelled) plays the role of Eric Sadler, a character who becomes involved in “high stakes action” that introduces the […]
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
dayton.com
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
Daily Advocate
Garden clubs begin wreath sale
GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club have kicked off their annual live wreath sale of fresh mixed wreaths, traditional door swags, roping and mixed bunches to decorate for the holidays. Each wreath is constructed of fresh Noble Fir, accented with Incense Cedar, Blue Berried...
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
Daily Advocate
Mehaffie sworn in as DCP board member
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Parks (DCP) is celebrating the addition of Darryl Mehaffie as its newest DCP Board Commissioner. Mehaffie was sworn in by Judge Jason Aslinger on Tuesday. Mehaffie has been active in the community on numerous boards and organizations for many years, including the Darke County...
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
hometownstations.com
Spartan Inn opens next week
Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Spartan Inn will open its doors for lunch beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
