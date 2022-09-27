BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore’s 13-9 loss at Fenway Park. The slugger went 8 for 20 with six homers and nine RBIs in his previous four games.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO