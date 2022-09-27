Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays
The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
Idaho8.com
Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie the score 3-3. After Johan Ramirez pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman dumped a two-out single into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second.
Idaho8.com
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore’s 13-9 loss at Fenway Park. The slugger went 8 for 20 with six homers and nine RBIs in his previous four games.
Idaho8.com
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia dropped its fourth consecutive game. Trying for their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Phillies are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third NL wild card. Nola was charged with four runs — all in the fifth — and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none. Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.
Idaho8.com
Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. Scheduled Tigers starter Matt Manning was scratched just before game time because of arm fatigue. Will Vest pitched the first inning, allowing Melendez’s homer, and the next six relievers combined for eight shutout innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 29th save. The Tigers need one win in their last eight games to avoid 100 losses.
Idaho8.com
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-4 and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets. Of course, Hurricane Ian could affect the schedule in Atlanta, where the teams are set to square off Friday night following a mutual off day.
Idaho8.com
George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1
SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2001, Seattle rebounded after dropping the series opener Tuesday night. The Mariners got a boost in the playoff picture when every other team in the American League wild-card race lost. Baltimore dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Mariners for the final wild-card spot. The Mariners are a half-game behind Tampa Bay and two back of Toronto for the top wild card. Kirby (8-4) was coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Oakland.
Idaho8.com
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez. Gonzalez began the inning as the automatic runner against Javy Guerra (2-1). Andrés Giménez was intentionally walked. After a sacrifice, Will Brennan was also intentionally walked before Rosario hit the winner. Guardians rookie Gabriel Árias hit his first major league home run in the third. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in the 10th.
Idaho8.com
Judge ties Maris AL mark with 61st HR, lifts Yanks over Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3. Judge watched the ball clank off the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing.
Idaho8.com
Giants beat Rockies 6-3 to keep slim playoff hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time. The Giants have won eight of their last nine games and trail Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games for the third and final NL wild-card position with seven games remaining. Alan Trejo homered for the Rockies. They have lost four in a row and eight of their last nine.
Idaho8.com
Trout hits 38th homer, Lorenzen sharp as Angels beat A’s 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory. Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to lower his ERA to 0.45 against the A’s this season. The Angels extended their winning streak over Oakland to five games. Rookie Conner Capel drove in the run for the A’s, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games and are one defeat from reaching 100 loses for the first time since 1979.
Idaho8.com
Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge
TORONTO (AP) — When Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto’s bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up. He and Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano passed it to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who made sure it got to Judge. The coach’s wife, Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor Sara Walsh, joked on Twitter that she was announcing a divorce before adding she was joking and her husband decided Judge and Roger Maris’ family should get the ball, Frankie Lasagna was one of two fans who almost caught the drive.
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge ties AL record with 61st HR
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record and the visiting New
Idaho8.com
Ravens’ Peters rounding into form after missing 2021 season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters finally came back in Week 2 against Miami after missing all of last season with a knee injury. It would be an understatement to say that was a rough day for him and the Ravens’ secondary. Then the defense showed some improvement in a win over New England last weekend. Peters had a fumble recovery, an interception and a forced fumble against the Patriots. The Ravens face star quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo this weekend.
Idaho8.com
Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets at Pittsburgh on Sunday, six weeks after having knee surgery. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to have the second-year QB make his season debut if all goes well in practice. Wilson had been ramping up workouts in recent weeks, but Saleh said Monday the Jets were waiting for the quarterback’s doctors to clear him before making a decision about this week. Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season, during which the Jets went 1-2.
