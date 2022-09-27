Read full article on original website
Dr. Charles Abboud End named at Mayo HS, Spartans Boys Soccer shuts out Austin
(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Spartans community took a moment before game time on Tuesday to honor longtime former boys soccer coach Dr. Charles Abboud. Dr. Abboud stepped down in 2020 as head coach after serving in that role for 34 years. He was responsible for starting the program and furthering the development of soccer across Rochester and Minnesota overall. And now, the south end of the field will permanently bear his name in recognition of his legacy.
Minnesota saw its first snow of the season Tuesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a sign of things to come! Minnesota saw its first snowflakes of the season Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, they confirmed that there were on and off snow showers along the Gunflint Trail in Cook County. They also said Ely got in on the snow fun.
Teen charged in shooting outside Richfield football game
A teenager has been charged in connection to the shooting outside a high school football game in Richfield on Friday night. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that one teenager has been charged. However, due to the teen’s age, the case isn’t public. “Because Minnesota law...
Students sent home early due to bus driver shortage
(ABC 6 News) – Students in Rochester Public Schools are facing the prospect of getting sent home early this school year because of bus driver shortages. According to First Student, which provides busses to Rochester Public Schools, around 250 students from John Adams, Dakota, and Willow Creek Middle Schools were sent home 30 minutes early yesterday.
Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – With current wind speeds topping around 120 mph, Hurricane Ian is shaping up to be one of the most significant hurricanes Florida residents have experienced in years. Meteorologists at National Weather Service (NWS) stations and across the country are launching extra weather balloons to provide...
Bullet pierces SE Rochester mobile home
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported to a mobile home Tuesday night to find a bullet that narrowly missed hitting the residents inside. At about 7 p.m., Rochester police learned that a 62-year-old man in Lot 55 at Oak Terrace Estates was standing near a dryer when he heard a loud noise and the machine started to smoke.
UPDATE: Account of Rochester murder-suicide discovery
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police report reveals details of an Iowa couple’s last days before an apparent murder-suicide. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE on Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According to the...
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
Austin Public Schools sees upward trend in mental health services utilized by students
(ABC 6 News) – Mental health was a focus Monday evening during a study session at the Austin school board meeting. A mental health services overview was presented with the goal of Austin Public Schools to provide mental health services to students who otherwise would not receive those services due to barriers.
Swatting investigation update, 911 call transcripts revealed
(ABC 6 News) – It has been one week since the statewide swatting incident that rocked so many students, parents and teachers, and now that terrifying 911 call, is brought to light. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the number of schools being affected by fake school...
Fire destroys garage in Oronoco early Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews responded to a garage fire early Sunday morning in Oronoco. According to the Pine Island Fire Department (PIFD), at approximately 6:00 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of 115th St. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a structure fire.
Man found dead on train tracks identified by Medical Examiner’s Office
(ABC 6 News) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 25-year-old man found dead on Rochester train tracks Saturday night. Robert J. Hall died from blunt force trauma after being struck by the train at Broadway Avenue N and Civic Center Drive NE. According to...
Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
