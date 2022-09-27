Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Former Utah County therapist called ‘threat to children’ for ‘egregious crimes’ in court documents
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Former therapist David Lee Hamblin, 68, was said to be “a threat to the children and citizens of Utah County” in court documents that also request he be held without bail for “egregious crimes against a child.”. Investigators also said despite having...
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City man is facing four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he posed as his son on the boy’s Instagram account and asked his son’s juvenile friends to provide nude photos.
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
SLC man claiming to be millionaire pleads guilty to felony assault charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday. Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated […]
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
kmyu.tv
Victim, suspect identified in alleged domestic violence shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police on Monday released the identity of a woman shot and killed in what they believe is a domestic violence incident. The department also named two men who were taken into custody as part of the investigation. According to a statement...
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
KSLTV
Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash...
ksl.com
2 brothers took guns to Salt Lake high school as 'status symbol,' police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers were arrested at Highland High School on Monday after police say guns were found in their backpacks. The boys did not make any specific threats, according to a statement from Salt Lake police, but rather "brought the guns to school as a status symbol."
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
The Justice Files: Accomplice in golf course murder granted parole
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Spencer Cater claimed he just wanted to fit in. It was February of 2009 when Cater was part of a West Valley gang. But police and prosecutors claimed he was more than just an observer. They said Cater was the one who convinced a 14-year old to pull the […]
KSLTV
Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
kslnewsradio.com
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery
RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
kslnewsradio.com
Voters could see an increase in police presence at the polls
SALT LAKE CITY — Local elections official said Utah is likely to see more uniformed officers at polling places as mid-term elections approach. Utah hasn’t historically had a heavy police presence at polling places. Weber County Clerk, Ricky Hatch said he suspects we might see more uniformed officers or patrol cars given the current political climate.
KUTV
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
So. Salt Lake Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake police have identified the victim in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 27. South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said Jebb Muir, 44, died in the officer-involved shooting. Croyle said that police were called in the early morning hours by...
