Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial.  Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
KSLTV

Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash...
ABC4

Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list.  According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
KSLTV

Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
kslnewsradio.com

UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery

RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
kslnewsradio.com

Voters could see an increase in police presence at the polls

SALT LAKE CITY — Local elections official said Utah is likely to see more uniformed officers at polling places as mid-term elections approach. Utah hasn’t historically had a heavy police presence at polling places. Weber County Clerk, Ricky Hatch said he suspects we might see more uniformed officers or patrol cars given the current political climate.
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com

So. Salt Lake Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake police have identified the victim in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 27. South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said Jebb Muir, 44, died in the officer-involved shooting. Croyle said that police were called in the early morning hours by...
