Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuffy Nicholas splits time between Hawaii and Florida. And when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, he just happened to be in Sarasota. He hunkered down about 30 miles north of where Ian’s eye passed. The good news: He didn’t lose power....
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida
HNN News Brief (Sept. 28, 2022) Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to the federal government. City prosecutor discusses impact of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on felony cases. Updated: 6...
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
The previously secret filings also link the case to the killing of another man. Stressing urgency of project, Pentagon says emptying Red Hill tanks will cost $280M. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Maui boy playing football in Florida braces for...
Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths in past week; nearly 11,000 backlogged cases
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported seven additional coronavirus deaths and 800 new cases in the past seven days. The state Health Department also added nearly 11,000 backlogged cases in Wednesday’s count, representing “historic reinfection cases” recorded since September 2020. DOH said reinfections will now be...
LIVE: Watch breaking storm coverage from Florida as Hurricane Ian pummels state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Ian is pummeling Florida as a major Category 4 storm. WATCH live coverage of the storm’s impacts from Gray TV affiliate WWSB in Sarasota:. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of...
Business News: September Flights to Hawaii
Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while...
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Secretary of Defense to visit Hawaii, tour Red Hill underground fuel facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Hawaii later this week and tour the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility. Austin plans to depart Wednesday and first visit California. He will then make his way to Hawaii, where he is also set to “meet with some of...
On YouTube, he’s ‘Moving in with America.’ And in Hawaii, he got more than he bargained for
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Markian Benhamou is a Los Angeles-based social media star. The content creator is crisscrossing the country making videos for his YouTube channel. “My goal is to live with 10 families around the U.S. to learn what it means to be American,” he said. The 24-year-old calls...
State DOH reveals over 11,000 backlogged cases of COVID reinfections since 2020
As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans to meet the commander in charge of defueling the Red Hill tanks. Advocates hope list of missing kids on state website could...
What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular
Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse. Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. Entertainment: Casting...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022
High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Trade winds will slowly strengthen and become locally breezy by the end of the week. Afternoon clouds and some showers may be possible for interior sections of the islands.
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Florida braces for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian
The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.”. Chicago police shoot an intruder during SWAT active shooter training on Monday. The biggest threat is going to be in the Tampa-Fort Myers area, said Michael Brennan, acting chief at NOAA. Bats in the...
Entertainment: Hawaii film wins big in Boston; Josh Tatofi reveals new project
Billy V flew to Boston last week for the world premiere of "The Wind & the Reckoning," a historical film depicting Hawaii featuring well-known actors like Jason Scott Lee. Entertainment: Casting call is out for reality show based on 'Squid Game'. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |
Raised crosswalks coming to various Oahu neighborhoods in effort to improve safety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, another round of raised crosswalks are being constructed in neighborhoods across Oahu. The new project will start in Kailua along Kailua Road. Officials said raised crosswalks are meant to slow down cars and make areas like school zones are safer for pedestrians. Crews will start...
Forecast: Moderate trade winds with scattered showers move in, lighter winds expected this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will remain on the dry side of normal for most areas through Thursday, but a dissipating front may bring an increase in windward showers to Kauai beginning Wednesday. An increase in windward showers is possible statewide Thursday night and Friday as moisture arrives from...
