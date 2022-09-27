Live Video Coverage: Ian has caused the Sunshine State and the Bay Area to be under a state of emergency

Read full article on original website
Live Video Coverage of Ian: Bay Area avoids the direct hit but plenty of rain, wind and flooding.
Tampa experienced powerful winds and up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain. “Please, please, please be aware that we are not out of danger yet,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a video on Twitter. “Flooding is still going to occur.”. During the night, Ian went through...
Live Video Coverage of Ian: After slamming Ft. Myers and the south Suncoast he keeps rolling through the state.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
