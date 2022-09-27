A fresh batch of movies invaded the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday, shaking up the list that's been largely unchanged for the past two weeks. The highest debut is Liam Neeson's action thriller Memory, in which he stars as an aging hitman with memory issues. (That's the role you get as an older action star.) Also new to the list is The Outfit, a slick film about a tailor (Mark Rylance) who gets involved with the mob in 1950s Chicago. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains in the top spot, because it's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

