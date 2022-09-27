ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays

The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
BRONX, NY
Doc's Sports Service

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-73) are on their way to Fenway Park on Wednesday where they will go up against the Boston Red Sox (72-81). The moneyline on this game has Baltimore at +115 and Boston is priced at -135. The total has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers are Dean Kremer and Rich Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY

