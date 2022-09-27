ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Fall is for planting

DENVER — Fall is an opportunity to make next year's garden better. It's a great time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is still warm so that the roots can become established before winter arrives. It's easier for the roots to take hold in fall than in spring, when the soil is still cold.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor

Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
castlepinesconnection.com

Watering the garden of life

Jennifer Drinkwine Rexroat is an exceptional woman of strength, character and compassion for people who need it the most. She and her husband, Karl, are funeral directors at Drinkwine Family Mortuary, a third-generation family business based in Littleton. Rexroat’s grandparents, Lila and Donald Drinkwine, bought the business more than 60...
LITTLETON, CO
QSR magazine

Rush Bowls Inks Deal to Grow in Erie, Colorado

Rush Bowls announced a newly-signed development deal that will bring three new franchise locations to Erie, CO. This new deal accompanies three other Rush Bowls locations that are slated to open next year in the state:. 1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202. 3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205. 11010 Cross...
ERIE, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian

9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
COLORADO STATE
castlepinesconnection.com

Celebrating 60 years together

Sixty years of marriage is a testament to commitment, perseverance and love. On September 8, 1962, Ellen and Al Dugan married in Wilmette, Illinois, Ellen’s hometown. The couple remained in Illinois until a job opportunity for Al moved the family to Colorado in 1980. The Dugan’s four children attended Littleton High School. In 1985, the family was reassigned, but they knew they would be back to the Centennial State.
CASTLE PINES, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way

We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
DENVER, CO
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
DENVER, CO
K99

Martina McBride To Bring ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour To Colorado

Martina McBride is gearing up to bring a whole lot of joy to Colorado this upcoming holiday season. This year, the country music icon will be embarking on her 12th annual 'Joy Of Christmas Tour', featuring 12-shows around the U.S. Kicking off at the end of November (Saturday, Nov. 26)...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Domo Is Done, But Owner Gaku Homma Is Staying Busy

That's been the big question for anyone who loves Japanese food in Denver, and now we have the answer: Never. The restaurant at 1365 Osage Street is gone for good. In August 2021, a TikTok video showing the restaurant’s charms went viral and forced its owner, Gaku Homma, to temporarily shut down after crowds of people lined up to dine there. It was too much of a good thing.
DENVER, CO

