Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death.The US rapper, known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, was remembered for his “grind” and described as “one of the nicest dudes”.His manager confirmed his death, aged 59, to multiple US media outlets on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)Snoop Dogg referenced the world-famous track in his own tribute,...

HIP HOP ・ 18 MINUTES AGO