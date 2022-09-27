Read full article on original website
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs (67-86) on Tuesday night. Both teams will have their aces on the mound as Zack Wheeler (11-7) projects as the starter for the Phillies and Marcus Stroman (4-7) will take the bump for the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 7:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.
Cardinals claim the central: St. Louis clinches NL Central, postseason berth with Tuesday win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. St. Louis clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win Tuesday night in Milwaukee over the Brewers. Technically, the magic number still sits at one game, however, with the Cardinals holding...
Phillies Face Crucial Series Versus Cubs at Wrigley
Playoff hopes on the line, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a crucial three game set.
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Willson Contreras hasn't ruled out possibility of returning to Cubs in 2023 on qualifying offer
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras knows what he wants for his long-term future – a lucrative new contract on a club where he feels he’s wanted – but he also hasn’t ruled out returning to Chicago on a qualifying offer in 2023.
Cubs squeak by Phillies with Yan Gomes' late hit
Marcus Stroman allowed one run over seven strong innings, and Yan Gomes' second hit of the night broke a tie score in the seventh, as the Chicago Cubs handed the Philadelphia Phillies a fifth consecutive road defeat with a 2-1 win on Tuesday. After yielding a run over seven innings...
White Sox starting Romy Gonzalez at second base on Wednesday night
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Gonzalez will man second base after josh Harrison was shifted to third and Yoan Moncada was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Josh Winder, our models project Gonzalez to score 5.1 FanDuel points at...
Iowa Cubs wrap up season of big changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Cubs on Wednesday wrapped up the 2022 season under new ownership. Fans made their way into Principal Park to see one final game this season. They packed the stadium to grab a cold drink, a bite to eat and hear the crack of the bat.
Cubs Convention is coming back in 2023
The team is bringing back its annual fan convention after a three-year absence due to COVID-19 pandemic.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Longest Win Streak for Pennant Clinching Victory
Th Chicago Cubs had won seven pennants by 1935. That year, on Sept. 27, they added an eighth to their collection, the second most by a National League franchise to that point, post 1903. The Cubs weren't always the lovable losers. For the first 60 years of their history, they...
Cubs' Steele Likely Done for Year, Smyly to Make One More Start
Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele is not expected to appear in another game in 2022, while Drew Smyly is expected to make one more start before season's end. Smyly has not pitched since September 14.
