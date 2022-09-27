Read full article on original website
‘Desperate move’: Dems’ Iowa Senate pick pushes back after kiss allegation
Mike Franken was giving GOP incumbent Chuck Grassley a tough challenge. Then a conservative website published a police report filed by his former campaign manager.
Vulnerable Iowa Democrat vacationed in Europe as she voted by proxy for Inflation Reduction Act, IRS expansion
Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne was not physically present at the nation's Capitol last month for a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, but voted by proxy as she vacationed with her family in Europe. At the time of the vote, which took place on Aug. 12, Axne, who currently...
Senate Democrats’ campaign arm to troll GOP event with banner quoting McConnell on ‘candidate quality’
Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is seeking to capitalize on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments about candidate quality by trolling a Republican fundraiser with an airplane banner quoting the GOP leader. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) intends to fly a banner that reads “Candidate quality has...
Miller-Meeks and Bohannan debate in race for 1st Congressional District
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District faced off in what might be their one and only debate Monday night. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) and Christina Bohannan (D) went head-to-head over many topics during the Iowa Press Debate on Iowa PBS, including abortion rights. The two were far apart on that topic. Bohannon […]
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
KCRG.com
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Sen. Mike Lee has support of all Republican senators — except one
All current Republican senators apparently support Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s bid for reelection, except one. Sen. Mitt Romney’s name is noticeably absent from the list of 48 senators Lee posted on his campaign Twitter account Friday. “I am grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues. Together, we...
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Testifies at Trial Of QAnon Supporter Who Stormed Capitol
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who helped protect politicians from Capitol rioters during the Jan. 6th attack, testified Wednesday at the trial of one of the men who stormed the Capitol. NBC News reports Goodman testified at the trial of Doug Jensen, an Iowa resident who was among the...
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
North Dakota judge denies request to lift his stay of law banning abortion, challenge pending
A North Dakota judge on Friday denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law's constitutionality is pending. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley's argument that he hadn't sufficiently considered whether a Fargo abortion clinic would succeed with its lawsuit.
How Iowa's U.S. House candidate Zach Nunn starts his day
Zach Nunn's day usually starts as a hectic one, as he tries to prepare his six kids for the day and has to change three diapers in the morning.State of play: The Republican lawmaker juggles his day by using "mom's schedule" on the side of the fridge. As he balances his campaign for U.S. House, military duties and children's activities, the fridge is his holy grail for what to expect for the day."This is one amazing partnership with my wife," Nunn said.Here's how Zach Nunn starts his day: ⏰ Wake up: 5am — when the first kid gets up.🍳 Breakfast: Cereal, since it's easy to feed the family as they're heading out the door. They're also big Dunkin' Donut fans and will stop for coffee and treats.📱 What he's reading: The Economist, Axios Des Moines and he asks Alexa for the top headlines of the day.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show Zach Nunn is running for U.S. House, not the Senate.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
