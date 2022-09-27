Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans are finally protecting Ryan Tannehill. Here's how it's impacting the passing game
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill doesn't mind breaking in a new group of receivers, but he'd rather not do it while spending time on the ground. Tannehill was the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL in 2021, and that was when he had receivers A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Chester Rogers and Anthony Firkser in his arsenal. ...
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Who Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry says might be NFL's best running back may surprise you
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is as modest as he is talented. When discussing with the media the Titans match up with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday (Fox, noon) Henry was asked specifically about Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor, who is ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing with 286 yards on 61 carries and has one touchdown.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Caleb Farley's playing time with Tennessee Titans has dropped off. What it means for his future
Caleb Farley has gone from being the Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick in 2021 to playing just one defensive snap in the last game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tennessee opted to rely on cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who had been signed off the New England practice squad and added to the Titans active roster earlier in the week, in their first win of the season. ...
Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs to remain in Tampa after Hurricane Ian
Sunday Night Football won't be on the move this week. The Kansas City Chiefs versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night will be played as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, the Bucs announced Thursday. The NFL had set U.S. Bank Stadium, home...
Hurricane Ian: Buccaneers decide if they can host Chiefs on Sunday Night Football
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday evening. The storm hit the Tampa Bay area hard. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still host the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. From a statement put...
athleticbusiness.com
Hurricane Ian May Force Chiefs, Buccaneers Game to Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium
As the Minnesota Vikings head to London this week to take on the New Orleans Saints, the NFL has slated the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium as a backup site to host the Kansas City Chief and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the event that Hurricane Ian makes play impossible in Tampa Bay.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4. The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.
Moneybagg Yo Becomes The First Artist To Walk Out NFL Team At The Titans VS Raiders Game
The 31 year-old Memphis rapper became the first ever artist to walk out an NFL team this past weekend!
NFL decides on location for Bucs-Chiefs game
The NFL came up with a contingency plan this week in case Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to be moved to a new location, but that will not be necessary. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Chiefs and Bucs have been...
