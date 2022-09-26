ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wrvo.org

What the past 12 hours have been like for one Floridian

At one point, Hurricane Ian was feared to directly hit the Tampa Bay region, where Chelsea Rivera is a Ph.D. student in St. Petersburg. So she went south to shelter with her parents in Sarasota. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hurricane Ian actually landed more south, meaning that Chelsea Rivera's evacuation plan...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wrvo.org

Florida residents are being urged to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian nears

Two and a half million people in Florida are now being told to evacuate their homes before the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Ian is now a powerful Category 3 hurricane with winds near 120 miles per hour. The storm hit Cuba earlier today and is headed towards Florida's Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center expects it to make landfall tomorrow south of Tampa Bay in Sarasota County. Here's Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wrvo.org

NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrvo.org

Family members fight policy restricting care packages in prison

Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers held signs and chanted outside of the state office building in Syracuse on Tuesday. They said they want to bring awareness to a new policy that prevents family members from sending food packages into prisons and limits the number of nonperishable care packages an inmate can receive to two per year. All food packages now have to go through approved vendors.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy