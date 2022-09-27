Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
TODAY.com
King Charles left a note on the queen's coffin. Here's what it says
Millions around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral takes place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. As the queen's coffin was carried on the trip from Palace of Westminster to Westminster Hall, there was a detail in the wreath on top of her coffin worth noting: a heartfelt message from King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles
Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
AOL Corp
King Charles III Official Portrait Released by Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace released an official portrait of King Charles III on Sept. 23. The photo shows Charles at a desk carrying out government duties. The image also contains a nod to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at age 96. “The image was taken...
King Charles III's new royal cypher unveiled by Buckingham Palace
King Charles III's new royal cypher unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace has unveiled the new royal cypher of King Charles III, which will appear on British government buildings, state documents and mailboxes. The sovereign's monogram consists of the intertwining initials "C" and "R," representing his name "Charles" and "Rex,"...
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis
King Charles III is reportedly planning a “less expensive” coronation ceremony than his mother’s as he wishes to avoid extravagance while ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis. A date has yet to be set for the crowning of the new monarch, though royal precedent...
Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away
Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
Prince Harry was ‘morbidly obsessed’ with keeping Archie’s birth private: book
Prince Harry was reportedly gripped by shrouding the details around son Archie’s birth. “One source described Harry as being ‘almost morbidly obsessed’ with keeping Archie’s birth as secret as possible,” royal expert Katie Nicholl writes in her new book, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.“
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
