Fayetteville, AR

Hogs’ Eric Musselman Trying to Learn Some Patience

By Andy Hodges
 2 days ago

It may be his youngest team, but also very talented but learning is slow.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is trying to cram a lot of stuff into some young players.

It just might be the youngest group he's ever had.

"We’re repeating ourselves a lot," Musselman said at the start of practices Monday, "moreso than any team I’ve ever coached. With that comes a little bit of patience, and hopefully there will be growth from September to October.

“We’ve got to get a lot better than where we are."

It's requiring a patience level from a head coach that freely admits he's always been a little short having.

My wife reminds me walking out the door that each day at practice you're going to see some turnovers and to be patient,” Musselman said. “The last few years of us doing this, our teams have always gotten better and (she said) to keep that in mind.

"We have a staff text thread that we're in and Coach (Keith) Smart does a good job of putting things in perspective."

He listed every coach on staff and how they are much better in the patience department, they are much better than he is.

Don't be too alarmed or think Musselman is. He's a perfectionist and knows the lessons he's teaching now will be refined in November and December.

After back-to-back Elite Eight appearances he knows everything until New Year's is preparation for the two months that come after that.

It is his youngest team.

It also just might be his most talented.

“We'll get better," Musselman said. "We've just got to keep repeating."

It's probably not as fast as he would like, though.

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!

Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
