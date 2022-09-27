Fall is upon us, and that means leaf litter season! In the fall, dead leaves typically collect in roadways, and in moderate rainfall events can be washed into/on top of storm drains. These decaying organic materials are a major source of nitrogen and phosphorus in urban stormwater, contributing to excessive richness of nutrient issues downstream. The increase of nitrogen and phosphorus may cause harm to our water resources, such as potentially-toxic algae blooms. Proper use or disposal of yard waste will help to avoid these contaminated flows.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO