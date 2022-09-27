ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change

Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
