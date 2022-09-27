Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Draymond Green
On Monday, Klay Thompson met with the media and had a great quote about his teammate Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors have won four titles in the last eight seasons.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
3 hottest burning questions facing Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After a solid regular season that led to the team’s first playoff berth since 2018, Minnesota came up short against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, falling 4-2 after blowing multiple double-digit leads. Despite...
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change
Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nets Coach Steve Nash Discusses Kevin Durant, Offseason Drama
Brooklyn’s coach believes the franchise and his relationship with the 12-time All-Star is solid as the new NBA season approaches.
TNT Hires Jamal Crawford to Replace Dwyane Wade in Studio Role
The former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will reportedly replace Wade in the company’s Tuesday night coverage of the NBA.
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic
An interesting report about Draymond's future desires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
MLB・
Comments / 0