Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO