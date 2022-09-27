ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Radio Ink

New PD/ND For WBAL

Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?

Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
CBS Baltimore

1978 Flashback: When Bob Turk took on the name 'The Sunshine Kid'

Bob Turk, "The Sunshine Kid," is leaving WJZ after 50 years as the station's weatherman. All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise Koch talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill. Monday evening, we showed you a promo from the early 1970s showing how Bob got his job here at WJZ. Tuesday, we have a classic clip of Bob doing his weather forecast in 1978, just a few years after he started here. You can see technology has changed a little since then, and in this same year, Bob Turk took on the nickname "The Sunshine Kid." And we aired the promo that soon followed for people in Baltimore, forever changed the title from "My Girl" to "Bob Turk."
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Cox defends his conservative platform at HBCU forum

BALTIMORE — At a forum with Black students here Tuesday night, Maryland's GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox promised to improve the relationships between Maryland's four HBCUs and the state government should he win November's general election. "We don't show up and that's wrong. That's why I'm here today. I...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
weaa.org

City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA

