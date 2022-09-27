Read full article on original website
Red Sox pay tribute to fallen Baltimore firefighters
The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to three fallen Baltimore firefighters during their game in Boston Monday.
Radio Ink
New PD/ND For WBAL
Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Frances Academy holds firm at No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after 26-7 win over Dutch Fork
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) improved its win streak to 12 with another road victory after beating Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 26-7. Through the Panthers first four games they have won in Ohio, Texas, Florida and now South Carolina. Up next is a 4,800-plus mile trip to Hawaii to face Kahuku, the Aloha State's best team.
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
americanmilitarynews.com
From helicopter pilots to ‘hotel nerds’: Navy grads aim to expand luxury accommodations in Annapolis
A pair of Naval Academy graduates have highflying dreams for the Annapolis hotel scene, a vision that earned them both friends and enemies in a town rich with tradition, but dependent on tourists. Over the past three years, former helicopter pilots Cody Monroe and Clint Ramsden, who are both in...
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
'Huge Error': Pushback to Artscape being scheduled during Rosh Hashanah in 2023
After being put on pause for the last three years, Artscape is set to return to Baltimore next year. But some are questioning the new dates for the festival.
1978 Flashback: When Bob Turk took on the name 'The Sunshine Kid'
Bob Turk, "The Sunshine Kid," is leaving WJZ after 50 years as the station's weatherman. All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise Koch talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill. Monday evening, we showed you a promo from the early 1970s showing how Bob got his job here at WJZ. Tuesday, we have a classic clip of Bob doing his weather forecast in 1978, just a few years after he started here. You can see technology has changed a little since then, and in this same year, Bob Turk took on the nickname "The Sunshine Kid." And we aired the promo that soon followed for people in Baltimore, forever changed the title from "My Girl" to "Bob Turk."
NBC News
Cox defends his conservative platform at HBCU forum
BALTIMORE — At a forum with Black students here Tuesday night, Maryland's GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox promised to improve the relationships between Maryland's four HBCUs and the state government should he win November's general election. "We don't show up and that's wrong. That's why I'm here today. I...
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Baltimore Soul Jam! [Register Here]
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Soul Jam Sweepstakes ends on October 14, 2022. Subject to Official Rules. Click here for official rules: Baltimore Soul Jam Contest Rules October 2022
Apple TV+ Show Filming In Baltimore Needs Young Men To Play Army Recruits
Men ages 18 to 40 are being sought to play Army recruits in an Apple TV+ show filming in Baltimore. The extras are needed for "Flamingo," the adaptation of the novel "Lady in the Lake," and will be paid $120 to $250. Filming will take place on Friday, Sept. 30.
weaa.org
City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
