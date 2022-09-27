Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News
It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'
Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal. Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami,...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Could the Bills' Ed Oliver's ankle been re-injured?
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Yardbarker
LeSean McCoy claims Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 'knows nothing about' play-calling
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime on Sunday, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safely to close out the first half after they...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice nine days after leaving MNF game in an ambulance
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine days after leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was back at practice with his team in Orchard Park on Wednesday. Jackson, a 25-year-old defensive back in his third year in the NFL, suffered a neck injury in the...
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Yardbarker
Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Put Much Stock in Dolphins Win over Bills
Stephen A Smith still doesn’t believe in the Dolphins and doesn’t take much away from yesterday’s win over the Bills. He feels that wasn’t the real Bills team out there and it was Buffalo beating Buffalo.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Yardbarker
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
SB Nation
Ken Dorsey freaked out and smashed his tablet as Bills ran out of time in Dolphins loss
The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl favorites coming into the new year, and their first two games were so impressive that some people were openly wondering if they could go undefeated. So much for that. The Bills ran into another undefeated in Week 3 when they traveled to south Florida to play the Miami Dolphins, and it was the Dolphins that came away with a wild 21-19 victory.
