CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CeeDee Lamb's No Goat: Cowboys Grind Out Monday Night Win at Giants
On Monday night at New York? All coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys needed to do was outscore QB Daniel Jones' Giants.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 4 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle). The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
NFL・
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
