Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup
The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans' injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming. After managing no shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 loss...
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: All eyes on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi
The United States men's national team has one last warm-up game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain, against another Qatar-bound opponent in Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App). The U.S. has plenty to prove in it, too, after losing...
Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23
There are a lot of reasons to be interested in FIFA 23. The latest soccer game from EA includes big features like the unfortunately belated addition of women’s pro leagues from France and England, alongside the return of Italian giants Juventus and general improvements to gameplay and visuals. More importantly, there’s also the nostalgia factor. The FIFA games have been around since the ’90s, and this will be the last entry with the FIFA branding. Starting in 2023, EA is calling its soccer games EA Sports FC. For me, though, my interest in FIFA 23 was something much more basic: I could play as Ted Lasso.
Former Manchester City Striker Paul Dickov Predicts More From Erling Haaland
Describing Erling Haaland as "in-form" would be somewhat of an understatement. With 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester City, the 22-year-old is well on his way to breaking even more records than he has done so already.
More questions than answers after U.S. ties Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final World Cup tuneup | Opinion
Once upon a time, American soccer fans were happy just to have their team make the World Cup. Unlike in the rest of world, where the makeup of the national team is as hotly debated as presidential elections, there was little discourse about who was on the U.S. roster or whether the coach had the team prepared.
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter is going to have to get over himself
All right, I’m gonna be Sammy Sunshine about the USMNT. It’s not easy, but there’s a lot of dark clouds after the team went 0-for-180 minutes in scoring goals, or looking like they could get a goal, or even looking like they were interested in scoring a goal, in their last two friendlies before the World Cup. That’s still how they determine who wins, after all.
Former Celtic defender and Belgian International seals shock switch to UAE
Former Celtic defender Jason Denayer has made a bizarre career move to the United Arab Emirates. UAE Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli have snapped up the player, who was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Olympique Lyon. It was a surprising move for Denayer, especially...
On this day in 2011 – England coaching duo banned by RFU over switching balls
Two members of England’s management team were suspended by the Rugby Football Union from the World Cup Pool B decider against Scotland on this day in 2011.Kicking coach Dave Alred and fitness specialist Paul Stridgeon were banned after they were found to have illegally switched balls during the 67-3 victory over Romania.Both were spotted substituting balls before Jonny Wilkinson attempted several conversions, without being allowed to do so. Stridgeon was involved in the delivery of a chosen ball for the kicks, while Alred was on the touchline, suspected of planning the activity.Law 9.8.1 states the kicker must convert tries with...
Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup
Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
Arsenal will not get carried away by derby drubbing. Two games into a new season is no time to try to determine the destination of the Women’s Super League title or who is on track for a Champions League spot. Arsenal will be aware of this and the need to take things game by game having begun last season with a 3-2 win over Chelsea before being pipped to the title by the same team by a single point. So while Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat of Tottenham on Saturday was comprehensive and slick, Jonas Eidevall and his team will not get carried away, especially given how poor the visitors were in front of a record WSL crowd of 47,367. “We didn’t play our game as well as we could have,” said Tottenham’s head coach, Rehanne Skinner. “We were too tentative in the press and that created challenges for us on the ball.” Suzanne Wrack.
Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid have confidence in the fact they could sign Jude Bellingham this summer.
USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup
The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
Saudi Arabia vs USMNT, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Fair or not, Tuesday’s edition of Saudi Arabia vs USMNT is going to be scrutinized as much as any friendly in recent United States men’s national team history. Gregg Berhalter’s men looked like sloppy at best and rudderless at worst in Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf and that’s incredibly alarming with the Yanks on the precipice of their World Cup return, a time when teams are usually questioning the fine-tuning rather than, well, a whooooooooole lot.
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia score: USA limp to scoreless draw in last friendly ahead of November's World Cup
In the team's final match before the World Cup, the United States drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Tuesday behind a strong showing from Matt Turner in net as he battles for the number one shirt. It was a chance for the United States to enter Qatar...
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
