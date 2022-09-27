ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Willoughby, OH
Willoughby, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
OHIO STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pint Glass#Craft Breweries#Craft Brewers#Food Drink#Beverages#Ohio Pint Day#Pulpo Beer Company#Heavy Beer Co#Maumee Bay Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
WDTN

Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
coolcleveland.com

Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club

Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
CLEVELAND, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy