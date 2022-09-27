Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
Governor DeWine to tour Glass City Metropark construction Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on Sept. 24, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will visit the Glass City Metropark Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Governor's office. Governor DeWine will tour the park in its current phase of...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival Comes to Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1
Organizers say the goal is to showcase local small food businesses
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
Childhood cancer fighter now in remission, remembers twin sister lost 9 years ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — For Averyana and Jenni Monroe, remission of Averyana's Leukemia for the third time is cherished good news. But it comes with some pain, because her identical twin sister Adriyana isn't celebrating with them. "Sunday marks six years for Adriyana, so this week," Jenni said. "From our...
Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club
Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
