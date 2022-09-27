Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Why The Woman King Warriors And Black Panther’s Dora Milaje Are Completely Different, Despite Its Stunt Team Overlap
In CinemaBlend's interview with The Woman King's Jénel Stevens, the stuntwoman shared why her experience in Marvel did not carry over into this new movie.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam
Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Looks to Answer How We Move On Despite 'Insurmountable Odds'
According to director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had one question central to the development of the upcoming MCU film: 'How do you carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds?'. Speaking to Empire, Coogler discussed the film that will deal with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman,...
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Who is Black Panther – the powers, enemies, and comic book history of Wakanda's leader
Learn the comic book history of Black Panther and how it all plays into Wakanda Forever
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
Chris Hemsworth Suggests Reunion With Marvel Co-Stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.
The Last of Us TV Show Trailer Praised by Star Wars Director Rian Johnson
Star Wars and Knives Out director Rian Johnson has offered high praise for HBO's live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best video games of the last decade thanks to how well it combines both the video game medium with the storytelling of a really cinematic film or prestige television. It has raw, brutal gameplay that matches the intensity of the layered characters, gritty world, and emotional story that pulls zero punches. Sony has been trying to turn the series into a live-action movie for quite a while, but eventually settled on a TV series at HBO with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and series co-creator Neil Druckmann.
3 Black Panther 2 characters we want to see in Fortnite next season
Black Panther is rumored to be coming to Fortnite and these are three characters we want to see. Black Panther 2 is set to hit theaters later this year and it’s very likely that a crossover with Fortnite will happen. After all, a Marvel crossover with Fortnite is as likely as death and taxes. So of course we’re planning ahead. Yet, the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman has put a somber cloud over the release of the film.
Marvel movies are officially too long – and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks to cement it
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's runtime is reportedly close to Avengers: Endgame, and I just can't anymore
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
