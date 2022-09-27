ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
KUTV

Salt Lake City ponders after Gadson resigns as superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the end of a tense few months in the Salt Lake City School District. Dr. Timothy Gadson has stepped down as superintendent after a short tenure. Our Crisis in the Classroom reporter Chris Jones broke the story in July of Gadson being placed on paid administrative leave, however the situation around Gadson left a bad taste in some people's mouths.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highland High School#Guns#Great Salt Lake#Linus K12#Linus High School#Gun Violence#Highschool#Hunter High School
KUTV

Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last couple of weeks, our 2News Investigates team has been searching thousands of records relating to domestic violence cases in our state. A lot of difficult questions have been asked why some cases have not been prosecuted. MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’...
KUTV

Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KUTV

Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
KUTV

Sweet, savory snacks to make for upcoming general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — General conference is coming up, and with it, long hours of sessions led by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These recipes from KUTV's Chef Bryan Woolley are quick, easy and, of course, tasty options for the whole family to prepare and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy