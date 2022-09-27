Read full article on original website
I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days to tighten bridge cables: What to know
Motorists heading through downtown Detroit via Interstate 94 should allow extra time to get to their destination for the next several days. The freeway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Tuesday when the Michigan Department of Transportation finishes up work on the new...
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit
As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton Township (Macomb County, MI)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Trooper in critical condition from gunfire • New EV charging company • Chesterfield suspect's rap sheet
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Two people are in custody and a Michigan State trooper is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire while doing surveillance in Detroit. The trooper, a 10-year veteran of the force, was taken to the hospital after he was hit multiple times in the body. He's under evaluation at Sinai Grace Hospital after someone opened fire at home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
At-large suspect stole construction loader on trailer, led police chase through Monroe County
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is at large after multiple high speed chases on I-75 Tuesday through Monroe County. The County Sheriff said deputies managed to make one arrest after puncturing the tires of a fleeing pickup truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a construction loader. But a second suspect that fled the crash avoided apprehension before stealing a second vehicle and escaping another pursuit after entering Detroit city limits.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of at least 76 guns in Westland and Dearborn Heights were arrested after posting pictures with some of the weapons publicly on social media, police said. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins are the latest to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 2 more men arrested in connection with theft of dozens of guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights. The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Texas man tries to bring 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine to Metro Detroit in truck full of wine
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Texas man has been sentenced for hiding 406 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in a truck full of wine and trying to bring it to Metro Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers stopped a truck driven by Roque Carranza-Alvarado in the area of Parma, Michigan,...
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
fox2detroit.com
Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Side Lot Program Outsells Other U.S. Cities
Since launching the Side Lot program in 2014, the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) has sold more than 21,000 vacant lots to Detroit homeowners, which is more than other cities across the country. The DLBA is invested in rehabbing vacant and blighted buildings, returning them to productive use. Residents can...
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
